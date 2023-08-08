How to change your TikTok password

TikTok has undoubtedly taken the world by storm, offering users a creative platform to share their talents and connect with a global audience.

But as with any social media platform, your account security should be a top priority. And one of the best ways to maintain this is by changing your password regularly. Here’s how to do just that on TikTok.

How to change your password on TikTok

We’re using the TikTok iPhone app for the purposes of this tutorial, but the process is identical on Android.

1. Open your TikTok profile Artur Tomala / Foundry Open the TikTok app, then tap on the ‘Profile’ icon in the bottom-right corner. 2. Open Password settings Artur Tomala / Foundry From your profile page, tap the three lines in the top-right corner, then choose ‘Settings and privacy’. From the screen that appears, tap ‘Account’, then ‘Password’. 3. Change your password Artur Tomala / Foundry Enter your current password, or a 6-digit code sent to your email address/phone number to verify your identity. Then, enter your new password. This must include between 8-20 characters, with at least one letter, one number and one special character. Aim to make the password as complex as possible – you can use password manager rather than trying to remember it. Re-enter your new password to confirm it, then save you changes.

Why change your TikTok password?

In an era where online security is so importance, changing your TikTok password is a an easy way to help safeguard your account.

A password that regularly changes will be much more difficult for hackers to access. And if you ever spot some suspicious activity, it’s something you should do immediately.

How to secure your password

Ensure your new password is strong and unique, avoiding common phrases or easily guessable information

Regularly update your password to stay ahead of potential security breaches

Never share your password with anyone, and be cautious of phishing attempts that aim to steal your login credentials

Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts – a password manager can generate new ones and keep them all safe

