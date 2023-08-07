If you are upgrading to a new iPhone, it is essential to know how to transfer data from one iPhone to another. In this article we will explain how to transfer your data from iPhone to iPhone.

Method Duration (Data Size: 64GB) Effectiveness 1. iPhone Data Transfer App 5 – 10 minutes High – It can transfer files, photos, videos, messages, and more to a new iPhone within a few clicks. 2. iTunes/Finder 10 – 30 minutes Moderate – You need to prepare a compatible cable and download the latest version of iTunes on your PC. 3. Quick Start 45 minutes – 1 hour High – Apple’s suggested way to transfer data between Apple products. 4. iCloud Backup 45 minutes – 1 hour Moderate – iCloud is iPhone’s default cloud service that can back up and restore your app data. 5. AirDrop Variable Low – It is a time-taking process to transfer all contents, but it is recommended for transferring a single contact or picture.

When Do You Need to Transfer Data from One iPhone to Another?

Before we get into the step-by-step guide on how to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone, let’s consider why you might want to do this in the first place.

Situation 1. Switch iPhone. Many users will want to move to a new iPhone due to the old iPhone being broken, not supporting the latest version of iOS, having insufficient storage, or simply not supporting the latest features.

Situation 2. Share files with others. It is common to share an interesting picture or video with your friends, a Word file to your coworker, or happy memories with your family. We’ll explain how to share these files from iPhone to iPhone below.

How to Transfer Data Between iPhones on PC or Mac

There are two options for transferring files between iPhones with a computer. One uses a professional iPhone data-transfer tool, the other uses iTunes or Finder. The time duration for both methods is about the same, but ease of use varies. iTunes can be complicated to operate since you first need to back up your data to a computer and then restore it, whereas using a professional iPhone data-transfer tool requires only three steps.

Option 1. Best Method for iPhone Data Transfer Without iTunes or iCloud

One of the most reliable solutions that does not require iTunes or iCloud is to use iPhone data transfer software such as EaseUS MobiMover. Whether you want to transfer all data or selected files from iPhone to iPhone, it can achieve this goal in just a few clicks.

Moreover, MobiMover supports Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and iPod, which means you can also use it to back up your iPhone to Windows 10. And you can use it to download video from websites including YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and Metacafe.

Step 1. Connect two iPhones to your computer (PC/Mac/laptop) with compatible USB cables and tap ‘Trust This Computer’ on the devices to continue. Run EaseUS MobiMover and navigate to ‘Phone to Phone’. Next, you need to determine the direction from the source iPhone [name] to the destination iPhone [name] and then click ‘Next’ to continue.

EaseUS

Step 2. With MobiMover, you can sync all the files listed below from one iPhone to another without iCloud. After choosing the desired data, click ‘Transfer’ to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone without hassle. If you find some data types, such as Contacts, Notes, or Messages, are not allowed to be moved, turn off the iCloud service for these apps first.

EaseUS

Step 3. Wait patiently until the syncing process is finished. Go to the related applications to check the content.

EaseUS

Option 2. iTunes/Finder Backup – Back Up First and then Restore

iTunes is always related to the topic of iOS data transfer, whether it comes to iPhone-to-iPhone or iPhone-to-computer transfer. You can try iTunes if you prefer a method that transfers iPhone to iPhone without iCloud. You need to prepare a compatible cable to connect your iPhones to Windows/Mac and download the latest version of iTunes on your desktop or laptop.

For Windows/macOS Mojave and earlier:

Step 1. Connect your old iPhone to the computer and launch iTunes.

Step 2. Click ‘Summary’ in the left panel, select ‘This Computer’ under the Backups section, and click ‘Back Up Now’.

Step 3. Once you have an iTunes backup, you can manually set up iPhone to transfer data. When prompted, choose ‘Restore from Mac or PC’ and connect your new iPhone to Windows. After connecting, select your device and click ‘Restore Backup’.

EaseUS

Step 4. Locate the latest or the most relevant backup and click ‘Restore’. Then wait for the restore to finish and keep your device connected after it restarts.

For Mac running macOS Catalina or later:

Step 1. Connect your old iPhone to your Mac, open Finder, and select ‘iPhone’ in the left panel.

Step 2. Choose ‘Back Up All of the Data on your iPhone to This Mac’, and click ‘Back Up Now’.

Step 3. Repeat the above steps 3 and 4.

EaseUS

However, iTunes will overwrite your data. If you prefer a safe and secure method, return to option 1.

How to Transfer Data from iPhone to iPhone Without a Computer

With the release of iOS 11, Apple made data transfer between iPhone products so easy that you don’t need to download any third-party software or prepare any cables. This feature is called Quick Start, which will move all your core settings as well as app data to your new iPhone without effort. Apart from Quick Start, there are two alternative ways to move data wirelessly.

Before You Transfer Data from Old to New iPhone

You need to keep several things in mind before switching to a new iPhone 12/13/14.

1️⃣Quick Start can only be used before you set up your new iPhone. If you want to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone after setup, you need to reset your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings > Erase iPhone. Then, you can set up your iPhone again and migrate data using the above methods.

EaseUS

2️⃣The data transfer and reset process will come to a standstill if your iPhone’s battery is low or the network is slow. Therefore, ensure your network and charge both your iPhones to power.

3️⃣It is recommended to back up your iPhone to a computer since you could lose data in the transfer and you won’t otherwise be able to recover it.

4️⃣You need to unpair your Apple Watch if you have one tied to your old iPhone, and pair the watch with your new iPhone when you get it ready.

5️⃣If you are going to use the same SIM card on your new iPhone, remember to remove the card from your current iPhone and plug it into your new iPhone.

Option 1. Quick Start – Official Way to Transfer Data to New iPhone

The official way to transfer data from old iPhone to new iPhone is using Quick Start. It is a feature built into iOS 11+ that enables you to transfer data directly from your old iPhone when setting up your new iPhone. Before we get into the detailed steps, ensure you have enabled Bluetooth, connected to a stable Wi-Fi network on both iPhones, and that your devices are fully charged.

Step 1. Place your iPhones close to each other and turn on the new iPhone. When the ‘Set Up New iPhone’ pop-up appears, tap ‘Unlock to Continue’. The Apple ID used on your previous iPhone will be required for the setup process.

EaseUS

Step 2. Next, an animation will appear on your new iPhone screen, which says ‘Hold Your New iPhone Up to the Camera’. Therefore, you need to hold the animation to the camera of the old iPhone. Once you see ‘Finish on New Device’, enter the passcode on your new iPhone (this is the same code used by the previous device).

EaseUS

Step 3. Follow the instructions to set up your new iPhone. When you reach the App & Data screen, tap ‘Transfer Directly from iPhone’, confirm the desired data and settings you want to transfer, and agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 4. Wait for the data transfer to the new iPhone to complete.

Option 2. iCloud – Cloud Service to Sync with Your New iPhone

iCloud is iPhone’s default cloud service that can back up your photos, videos, messages, and app data. Also, it is a good choice when you want to transfer everything from old iPhone to new iPhone since you can restore your iPhone from your latest iCloud backup. Connect your devices to a reliable and robust Wi-Fi network before you continue with this guide on how to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone using iCloud.

Step 1. Go to Settings > [User Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now.

EaseUS

Step 2. Wait for the backup process to end. How long this takes will depened on your internet connection, so choose a time you won’t need to use either phone.

Step 3. On your new iPhone follow the onscreen instructions to set it up: connect to Wi-Fi, set up Face ID, and set a passcode.

Step 4. Tap ‘Restore from iCloud Back up’ when you reach the App & Data screen. Sign in with your Apple ID, then choose the latest backup file on your old iPhone. Now you can finish the setup process.

Option 3. AirDrop – Wireless Way to Share Content with Others

AirDrop is an Apple utility you can leverage to wirelessly transfer data from iPhone to iPhone. AirDrop is a built-in utility that is less comprehensive when transferring data from your old to your new iPhone, but still a usable option for moving data from iPhone to iPhone without resetting. It is a slow process, and how long you must wait depends on the file size and network connection, but this method is recommended for sharing pictures with others.

How to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone using AirDrop:

Follow these steps to complete data transfer between your old and new iPhone:

Step 1. Set up your new iPhone and connect to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Turn on AirDrop on both devices.

Step 2. On the old iPhone go to the relevant app and select the files (photos, contacts, files or apps, for example, then tap the share icon and choose AirDrop.

EaseUS

Step 3. Select your new iPhone from the list of devices shown in the AirDrop sharing options.

Step 4. Tap ‘Accept from your new iPhone’ to receive the files.

Step 5. Wait for the data transfer to complete and then you can access the data on your new iPhone.

Using AirDrop to transfer all content to a new iPhone can be time-consuming, so you may prefer to just transfer everything from iPhone to iPhone using EaseUS MobiMover.

Bonus: Can You Get Data Off a Broken iPhone?

If you are moving to a new iPhone because the old one is broken, you may be wondering how to transfer data from the old iPhone. You can restore your iPhone from your PC/Mac if you have an iTunes backup on your computer, or you can go to iCloud.com and sign in to your Apple ID to view your data on any device (as long as you activated iCloud sync).

Step 1. Go to iCloud.com on your computer, and have your Apple ID and password ready.

EaseUS

Step 2. From the main interface, choose the desired data you want to view.

EaseUS

Step 3. We’ll use Photos as an example. Select the photos, and click ‘Download Selected Items’. A compressed iCloud Photos file will be downloaded automatically to your computer.

If you are still in trouble, you can go to the nearest Apple Shop to ask for help.

EaseUS

Conclusion & FAQs

In this article we have covered five solutions for transferring data from iPhone to iPhone: EaseUS MobiMover, iCloud Backup, iTunes/Finder Backup and Airdrop. Each method has its own pros and cons. If you prefer a faster transfer, EaseUS MobiMover and iTune suit your desire; if you prefer a cloud service that enables you to view your files anywhere you want, choose iCloud; if you want to share a contact or picture with your friends, AirDrop can help you achieve this.

Read our related Q&A to learn more about data transfer in iOS.

How do I transfer data everything from iPhone to iPhone wirelessly?

Quick Start is Apple’s suggested way to move data from the old to the new iPhone without a USB cable. Place your iPhones near each other, and a prompt will ask if you want to transfer all content to the new device. Then, point your new phone to the previous iPhone’s camera and enter the passcode. Next, you have to set up Face/Touch ID, Apple Pay, language, network, and other things. For detailed steps, you can follow the above instructions.

Can I share my iPhone data with another iPhone without Wi-Fi?

Yes, you can make a wired transfer. EaseUS MobiMover is a professional data-transfer tool that lets you transfer files using a Lightning cable.

Connect both iPhones to your computer and click to ‘Trust this computer’.

Select ‘Phone to Phone’ mode and the categories you want to migrate between your iPhones.

Click ‘Transfer’ and wait for the process to finish.

Is it easy to transfer data from iPhone?

Yes, Apple has made it easy to transfer data from iPhone with the Quick Start feature in iOS 11+.

Why will my iPhone not transfer data to my new iPhone?

There are several possible reasons that your iPhone won’t transfer data to a new iPhone:

Distance. Your iPhones are too far apart to pair with each other.

Network. Your internet is unstable or too slow to transfer files.

Can I transfer files from iPhone to iPhone with Bluetooth

Unfortunately, you cannot send files to your iPhone directly over Bluetooth. But there is another wireless option for sharing files from iPhone to iPhone. AirDrop is Apple’s alternative to Bluetooth, which allows you to transfer data between Apple products.