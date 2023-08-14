How to change your age on TikTok (if it’s incorrect)

TikTok has become a global sensation, capturing the attention of millions of users across the world with its short-form, engaging videos. When signing up for TikTok, users are asked to input their birthdate, which is used to determine age-appropriate content and interactions.

However, mistakes can happen, and if you’ve found yourself with an incorrect age on your TikTok profile, don’t worry!

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to change your age on TikTok and ensure you’re getting the most out of the platform.

1. Open TikTok and go to Settings and Privacy Artur Tomala / Foundry Open the TikTok app on your phone and select “Profile” in the bottom-right corner. On the profile page, at the top-right corner, tap three horizontal lines and choose “Settings and Privacy.” 2. Report a problem Artur Tomala / Foundry Scroll down the following page and tap “Report a Problem.” In the “Topics” section, select “Account and Profile.” 3. Choose a type of a report Artur Tomala / Foundry On the following page, choose Editing Profile > Other. Tap “Need More Help?”. 4. Submit your report Artur Tomala / Foundry Upon opening the screen, select the “Provide Your Feedback” text field and input your inquiry. It’s advisable to express something along the lines of “I wish to change my birthdate date on my TikTok account and I am willing to present a valid identity card for verification purposes.” After composing your message, tap “Submit” to dispatch it. TikTok will undertake the processing of your request and is likely to respond within a few days. You will be requested to furnish a valid identification card displaying your date of birth. Once you supply this documentation, the platform should proceed to update the birthdate on your account.

If TikTok support does not change your age, you can always delete your account and create a new one with the correct date of birth.