Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode release schedule

What do you get when you replace one detective with three true crime podcast super fans? That’s right: Only Murders in the Building is back. The series was unsurprisingly green-lit for a third season in July 2022, after it received 11 Emmy nominations.

While the podcasting theme gave this whodunnit a modern spin, perhaps its best decision was situating the series in a fictional Manhattan apartment building – the Arconia – allowing for some Rear Window-style tension and neighbour-on-neighbour spying.

But season three will open things out beyond the Arconia, as the wannabe detectives try to solve a Broadway murder. So, what can we expect from the new episodes? Well, a huge amount of new star power for a start, as Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep are joining the cast.

How to stream Only Murders in the Building online

In the US, Only Murders in the Building is available exclusively on Hulu. The basic ad-supported plan comes at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you want to watch shows without ad breaks, choose the $14.99 per month plan.

UK-based crime fiction fans can watch the series on Disney Plus. An ad-free monthly subscription costs £7.99. The annual ad-free subscription comes at the price of £79.99.

Only Murders in the Building episode release schedule

Only Murders in the Building season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, 8 August, 2023. New episodes of the series will be released weekly.

Here’s the episode release schedule:

Episode 1 and 2: August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023 Episode 3: August 15, 2023

August 15, 2023 Episode 4: August 22, 2023

August 22, 2023 Episode 5: August 29, 2023

August 29, 2023 Episode 6: September 5, 2023

September 5, 2023 Episode 7: September 12, 2023

September 12, 2023 Episode 8: September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023 Episode 9: September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023 Episode 10: October 3, 2023

