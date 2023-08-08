Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

In July 2023, Motorola has unveiled two foldable marvels that blend nostalgic aesthetics with advanced technology: the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra. Both devices promise a unique foldable experience, but they cater to slightly different preferences. Let’s delve into the intricate technical specifications of each model and see how they stack up against each other.

The Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are confusingly known as the Razr (2023) and Razr+ in other territories, including the US. The phones only differ in name.

Design & build

Chris Martin / Foundry

Starting with design, both models exude elegance with their iconic Razr aesthetic. The Motorola Razr 40 boasts a sizeable 6.9in pOLED main display, offering a vibrant 2640×1080 resolution, 1400 nits brightness, and a fluid 144 Hz refresh rate. Its secondary 1.5in AMOLED matrix display adds a touch of practicality with its 194×368 resolution and 1000 nits brightness.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra brings more screen real estate to the table. Its 6.9in pOLED main display mirrors the Razr 40’s specifications, but with a heightened 165 Hz refresh rate for an even smoother user experience. Its secondary 3.6in pOLED matrix display, with 1066×1056 resolution and 1100 nits brightness, ensures quick interactions without unfolding the device.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The Razr 40’s dimensions measure 3.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm when open and 3.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mm when closed, weighing in at 188.6g. In comparison, the Razr 40 Ultra showcases open dimensions of 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99 mm and closed dimensions of 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1 mm, with a weight of 188.5g.

For those who seek aesthetic variety, the Razr 40 offers a choice of colours, including Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream. Meanwhile, the Razr 40 Ultra presents a more sophisticated palette with Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and the Viva Magenta vegan leather variant.

Performance & battery

Chris Martin / Foundry

Underneath its sleek exterior, the Razr 40 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. This chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, ensures smooth multitasking, responsive app launches, and fluid navigation through the user interface. Whether you’re juggling between applications or engaging in resource-intensive tasks, the Razr 40’s processing prowess keeps you effortlessly in control.

The 256GB UFS 2.2 inbuilt memory not only provides ample storage space for your apps, photos, and files but also contributes to quicker data access and smoother performance.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Taking the performance to the next level, the Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, this chipset ensures blazing-fast performance, enabling you to tackle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Whether it’s gaming, content creation, or multitasking, the Razr 40 Ultra should have the specs to rise to the challenge.

The 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt memory further enhances performance by providing even faster data transfer speeds. This means your apps should launch swiftly, your files load promptly, and your overall user experience remains smooth and lag-free.

Both Razrs run on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX interface overlay, providing a user-friendly and customisable experience. The software enhancements optimise the foldable form factor, ensuring a seamless transition between unfolded and folded states. Multi-app usage, split-screen capabilities, and innovative multitasking features are all part of the user experience, thanks to Motorola’s thoughtful software integration.

Chris Martin / Foundry

The Razr 40 houses a decent-size 4200mAh battery, providing you with the power to stay connected, entertained, and productive throughout the day. Whether you’re engaged in video streaming, gaming, or multitasking, the battery endurance of the Razr 40 ensures you can accomplish your tasks without worrying about running out of power.

Charging should be convenient and efficient with the device’s 30W wired charging capability. With a compatible charger, you can quickly replenish your battery to keep up with your active lifestyle. Additionally, the 5W wireless charging feature offers wireless convenience while keeping your device powered up.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The Razr 40 Ultra has a slightly smaller 3800mAh battery. While it offers a touch less capacity, it’s important to note that this is balanced by the device’s optimised power consumption and efficient performance.

Charging capabilities are robust with the Razr 40 Ultra, offering a 30W wired charging option that swiftly refuels your device. The 5W wireless charging feature adds to the convenience, allowing you to juice up your device without needing to deal with cables.

Both models feature intelligent battery management and optimisation features that ensure efficient power usage. These mechanisms work behind the scenes to extend battery life, allowing you to make the most of every charge cycle.

Cameras & video

Chris Martin / Foundry

The camera system of a smartphone plays a pivotal role in shaping the user experience, and both the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra rise to the occasion with their impressive camera capabilities.

Equipped with a 64Mp main camera and a 13Mp wide-angle/macro camera, the Razr 40 ensures you can capture every detail. The 64Mp sensor serves as the primary lens, allowing for vibrant and detailed shots, even in challenging lighting conditions. It looks like a very capable camera system for the price.

The 13Mp wide-angle/macro lens takes your photography to the next level, offering a wide field of view of 108 degrees for expansive shots. It’s also adept at capturing intricate details in macro mode, letting you explore the finer aspects of your subject.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The Razr 40 Ultra continues the photography prowess with a 12Mp main camera, strategically optimised for stellar results. Featuring a wider aperture of f/1.5 and optical image stabilisation (OIS), this lens excels in low-light scenarios, ensuring your night shots retain their brilliance.

Like its counterpart, the Razr 40 Ultra also has a 13Mp wide-angle/macro camera with a wide field of view, allowing for dynamic shots that capture more of your surroundings. This lens’s versatility shines through, whether you’re framing a sweeping landscape or exploring the intricate details of a subject.

Chris Martin / Foundry

The front-facing camera is your gateway to high-quality selfies and engaging video calls. Both models offer a 32 MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. This setup ensures that your self-portraits and video chats maintain exceptional clarity and detail, even in varying lighting conditions.

Both devices also benefit from Motorola’s camera software enhancements, allowing you to tweak and fine-tune your shots. Whether you’re adjusting exposure, adding creative effects, or utilising advanced shooting modes, these software features should help you take better photos.

Price & availability

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

In the realm of foldable phones, cost considerations often loom large, but Motorola has deftly balanced performance with affordability. With these pricing strategies, Motorola ensures that both the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra/40+ deliver remarkable value while remaining accessible to a diverse range of consumers.

Priced at £799 in the UK and €899 in Europe, the Razr 40 offers a compelling package at a relatively affordable price point. Its impressive features make it an enticing entry into the world of foldable devices. You can get it direct from Motorola, from Amazon, or from other retailers.

For those seeking a heightened experience, the Razr 40 Ultra/40+ comes with a price tag of £1,049 in the UK, $999 in the US, and €1,199 in Europe. Despite its advanced specifications, the Ultra/40+ model maintains a competitive price range, positioning it as an attractive contender among foldable smartphones. You can grab it direct from Motorola, from Amazon in the UK, as well from Best Buy in the US.

Verdict

Chris Martin / Foundry

In the showdown between the Motorola Razr 40 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the decision ultimately boils down to your preferences. The Razr 40 Ultra entices with its higher refresh rate screens, enhanced performance, and distinct colour options. The Razr 40, on the other hand, appeals to those looking for affordability without sacrificing essential features. Whichever you choose, both models epitomise Motorola’s pursuit of innovation and style in the world of foldable technology.

Specs

Motorola Razr 40:

main display: 6.9in pOLED, 2640×1080 px, 1400 nits, 144 Hz, HDR 10+

smaller display: 1.5in AMOLED matrix, 194×368 px, 1000 nits. 60 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip

8 GB RAM

256 GB UFS 2.2 inbuilt memory

dualSIM

Android 13 with MyUX

Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/6e, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.3, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, 5G

USB-C, in-case reader, IP 52, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC

rear camera: 64 Mpix, f/1.7, OIS (main), 13 Mpix, f/2.2 (wide angle 108 degrees/macro),

front camera: 32 Mpix, f/2.4

4200 mAh battery

30W wired / 5W wireless charging

dimensions – open: 3.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm, closed: 3.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mm

weight: 188.6 g

colour versions: green (Sage Green), violet (Summer Lilac), cream (Vanilla Cream)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: