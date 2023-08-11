Consistency is key in many aspects of life – be it studying, working, or creating a successful social media site.

If the latter is your game then you’ll know it is so important to post regularly on Instagram and in set hours when you’re trying to build up your own social media presence. Fortunately, there are tools to keep yourself consistent and using them is a breeze.

Why you should schedule your Instagram posts

Consistency in social media is absolutely necessary. It builds engagement, keeps your audience entertained and informed, and helps maintain your presence in Instagram’s algorithm. That is why scheduling your posts is vital to a well-functioning page on Instagram. It helps you maintain consistency but also allows you to plan ahead and set up future posts when you have the time, so you never miss an upload opportunity.

Scheduling posts is also a stellar way to fight off the unpredictable moments in life. Sometimes posting normally might be difficult due to some unforeseen circumstances, but even then you can make sure that your posts go live when they should. By planning and scheduling, you maintain a consistent, rock-solid timetable even if life gets in the way.

How to schedule Instagram posts

Scheduling Instagram posts is a great tool for both established brands and for newcomers who are only now attempting to break into social media stardom. Therefore, Instagram offers various possibilities for scheduling your posts, and each of them might fit a different user and build towards a different goal. Here are some options both from Instagram, as well as third-party sites.