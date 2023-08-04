The Sandman season 2: News, cast, release date and rumours

Fans of Neil Gaiman’s work have long awaited an adaptation of The Sandman. When the dark fantasy landed at last, the critical reception was positive and the show was a big ratings hit for Netflix.

The Sandman AKA Dream or Morpheus is one of the seven siblings known as the Endless. They’re anthropomorphic embodiments of natural forces, and each of them rules over a different sphere of human existence.

The Sandman season 2 plot

The Sandman is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s highly praised graphic novels. The first season was largely based on the volumes Preludes & Nocturne and The Doll’s House, although the narrative deviated in a number of ways from the source material.

Creators will likely follow a similar path for the next season of the show. A scene at the end of the first season set up a key storyline from the fourth collection, Season of Mists, although we don’t expect the series to follow the graphic novel’s plot line exactly.

So, what do we expect to see in season 2 of the Netflix series? More Lucifer, for sure! You can expect your favourite demon to appear in their finest garments to spread chaos and destruction. The comics also introduce Destiny and Delirium, two other Endless, and the Norse gods Thor, Loki, and Odin. We will probably also learn more about Morpheus and Nada’s romance.

The Sandman was officially greenlit for a second season, however no specific details about the upcoming production were announced. So the release date for The Sandman’s new episodes is unknown.

According to early predictions, season 2 might premiere early in 2024. However, this was before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, which has affected the timings of many upcoming films and series, The Sandman among them.

In the meantime, you can watch The Sandman’s first season on Netflix.

The Sandman season 2 cast

While we’re waiting for any new information about season 2 release date, let’s find out who will star in the next instalment.

We can expect to see the main cast from season 1 returning – there’s no doubt about that:

Tom Sturridge – Sandman/Dream/Morpheus

Vivienne Acheampong – Lucienne

Patton Oswalt – the voice of Matthew the Raven

Gwendoline Christie – Lucifer Morningstar

Kirby Howell-Baptiste – Death

Mason Alexander Park – Desire

We will likely see Jenna Coleman’s return as Johanna Constantine, Kyo Ra/Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain and Asim Chaudhary as his brother Abel.

And will there be any new names? Well, yes. Netflix has already announced the casting of Indya Moore (from the series Pose) as Delirium.

The Sandman season 2 photos

The Sandman crew began filming in early summer. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Daily Mail caught a glimpse of some of the cast at work, including Tom Sturridge as Morpheus.

According to fans, alongside black-clad Morpheus stands Orpheus, wrapped in a white robe. He is none other than the mythical singer who descended into the underworld to rescue his wife, Eurydice.