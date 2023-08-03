It’s no secret that DC has been on a bad streak lately. James Gunn has taken the franchise’s reins and aims to give it change of direction, although we’ll have to wait to see the outcome of his work. For now, we’ll have to settle for “old DC” blockbusters such as Blue Beetle – the film originally developed for HBO Max but now heading to the big screen.

Check out the official synopsis for the movie:

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

In Blue Beetle, the protagonist is played by Xolo Maridueña, who you may know from the Netflix series Cobra Kai. It’s worth mentioning that this will be DC’s first Latino-led superhero movie.

If you want to watch previous DC installments, check out our article How to watch the DC movies and series in order.

When do tickets for Blue Beetle go on sale?

If you can’t wait for the new DC universe movie screening, we have good news for you. You can already buy tickets for Blue Beetle – in the UK and the US tickets launched on Tuesday, 1 August.

Check out the official trailer for Blue Beetle:

Where can you buy tickets for Blue Beetle?

You can get your tickets from:

US

AMC Theatres (rolling out now)

Fandango (rolling out now)

Atom Tickets (rolling out now)

Cinemark (rolling out now)

MovieTickets.com (rolling out now)

UK

Cineworld

Odeon

Empire

Vue

Showcase (rolling out now)