How to mute someone on instagram

Instagram can be great place, offering copious amounts of content and the chance for everyone to find their niche. However, the problem with it, as with similar sites, is that you probably don’t follow only the people you really want to.

There are also family members and friends you feel obligated to have in your feed – and maybe an account or two that you know you shouldn’t look at but that you can’t bring yourself to unfollow.

Unfortunately, it’s often these accounts that spam your screen with posts that harsh your mellow. But if you don’t want to spoil your carefully curated vibe AND you can’t bear to let them know they’re being unfollowed, there’s a fix.

This is exactly what Instagram’s “mute” function is for. Thanks to this feature, you can easily hide unwanted posts from your feed without a dramatic unfollowing. The best part is that the muted account won’t know, so there’s no danger of blowing your cover.

And that’s not alll. You can also choose to mute a person’s private messages on Instagram. This is a handy tool for handling spam and unwanted attention, so it’s worth keeping in mind.

The following guide has all of Instagram’s muting tricks covered.

1. Open the profile of the person you want to mute Adrian Sobolewski-Kiwerski / Foundry Find the profile of a person that you want to mute. You will need to be following them in order to mute them, so the easiest way to find them is in the list of the people you follow. If you spot one of their posts on your feed, you can just tap their username and the app should take you to their profile page. Once there, simply tap on the Following button. 2. In the pop-up menu, choose the Mute option Adrian Sobolewski-Kiwerski / Foundry A pop-up menu should appear. Once there, simply choose the Mute option. 3. Choose the content that you want to mute Adrian Sobolewski-Kiwerski / Foundry Instagram allows you to choose which types of content to mute. In the next menu, you can choose if you don’t want to see any content from your chosen profile or just some parts of it. Just tap the sliders to mute your choices. 4. Tap the person’s username when in their private messages Adrian Sobolewski-Kiwerski / Foundry If muting posts is not enough, you can also mute unwanted guests in your DMs. To do so, open a conversation with this person and tap on their username at the very top. 5. In the following menu choose the Mute option (the one with the bell) Adrian Sobolewski-Kiwerski / Foundry Another menu will appear with a few icons. Choose the mute option with the bell icon and tap it. 6. In the pop-up window, choose which communications you want to mute and for how long Adrian Sobolewski-Kiwerski / Foundry Next, you’ll be able to choose which types of communication to restrict by swiping the available sliders. What’s more, you can mute these conversations for a certain amount of time, or until you change your mind.

Want to make waves on Instagram? Make reels! We’ve got a guide to show you how.