During the summer holidays, catching up on some movies and TV shows and discovering a few new ones is a great way to pass the time. That’s why we decided to look closely at what will be available on Netflix in August and cherry pick the best. Our list includes movies and series, fresh productions and blockbusters from a few years ago.

If you want to know the biggest hits available on Netflix, check out our article The best TV shows on Netflix in August 2023. Also, take a look at our roundup of the best movies on Netflix in August.

We want to remind you that the article is about Netflix's offerings in the UK.

The Lincoln Lawyer – season 2 (part 2)

Releases on 2 August

The next chapter of the story about an unconventional lawyer is here. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) takes on the defence of Lisa Trammel, a woman accused of killing a banker. Although everything indicates the woman is guilty, the case takes a surprising turn.

Heartstopper – season 2

Releases on 3 August

New season, new challenges. Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) must take care of their relationship and face challenges at school. Exams are coming, a trip to Paris is approaching, and they also have their prom to look forward to. Meanwhile, Tao and Elle wonder if they can be more than just friends, and Tara and Darcy face unexpected challenges.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Releases on 10 August

Columbia Pictures

A sequel to the smash hits from the 80s. Callie (Carrie Coon) is a single mother who moves with her children to a small town where her father once lived. The children discover their grandfather’s legacy and connections to the famous Ghostbusters.

Heart Of Stone (2023)

Releases on 11 August

A new spy thriller and one of Netflix’s biggest productions. Rachel Stone is an agent of a powerful international agency that ensures global security. She receives a critical and dangerous mission to stop a hacker who intends to steal its most valuable asset. The film stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer.

Depp V Heard – limited series

Releases on 16 August

Netflix

If you haven’t had enough of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard scandals, soon you’ll have the opportunity to peek behind the scenes of their recent court battle. Creators of the three-part series promise to shed new light on the well-known story. The documentary will present Depp and Heard’s testimony using materials from live-streamed trial and social media.

Halloween Kills (2021)

Releases on 17 August

Miramax

Michael Myers is back (again)! Although Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was convinced that she got rid of the psychopath once and for all, Myers escapes the trap and begins to wreak havoc again. But this time, the residents of Haddonfield decide to take matters into their own hands and deal with the killer.

One Piece – season 1

Releases on 31 August

Get ready for the adaptation of the Japanese manga by Eiichiro Oda. At the end of August, you can embark on an extraordinary journey with the Straw Hat Pirates and their captain. When the young Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) eats an unusal fruit, he gains amazing abilities. The boy decides to fulfill his great dream and become the mighty Pirate King.