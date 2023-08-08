Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

As technology continues to evolve, smartphones have taken an unprecedented leap with the introduction of foldable devices.

Samsung, a pioneer in the world of cutting-edge smartphones, has taken centre stage with two remarkable offerings: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both devices embrace the innovative foldable concept, but they cater to different needs and user preferences.

In this comparison, we explore the unique features, designs, and capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. By examining their form factors, display technologies, multitasking prowess, and more, we aim to assist you in making an informed decision when choosing your next foldable companion.

Design & Build

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers an impressive and futuristic design with its unfolding mechanism. However, its larger form factor when unfolded can be less pocket-friendly and might not suit all users’ needs for compactness and portability. It could be a more attractive choice for those who prioritize productivity and media consumption over ultimate portability.

A larger primary foldable 7.6in AMOLED display offers vibrant colours and high resolution, providing an immersive experience for multimedia consumption, gaming, and productivity tasks. Its expansive screen real estate expands apps, making it an excellent choice for users who value a tablet-like experience on a phone.

It also includes a smaller external 6.2″ display on the outer cover. This AMOLED display is useful for quickly checking notifications, controlling media playback, and making or receiving calls without the need to unfold the device. It is a convenient addition that enhances user interaction with the phone, and despite being slim can actually act as a full smartphone on its own with no software limitations.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s compact design and vertical folding mechanism make it highly portable and easy to carry. When folded, it resembles a small makeup compact or a stylish accessory, making it an appealing choice for users who value convenience and on-the-go use. Its pocket-friendly size caters well to those who prioritise a device that easily fits into any pocket or bag.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 6.7in primary display. Although it is still a sizeable display, it is more in line with the dimensions of traditional smartphones. While not as suitable for productivity tasks as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it provides a comfortable display for everyday tasks such as texting, browsing, and watching videos.

An external 3.4in display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more limited in size and functionality compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It primarily serves the purpose of showing the time, date, and basic notification icons, rather than being a fully fledged and functional smartphone screen, though it can run full apps – albeit with limited space.

Key features

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 adopts a book-like form factor with a vertically folding hinge. Its design allows users to unfold the device, revealing a large inner display, essentially converting it into a tablet. This configuration makes it ideal for productivity tasks like writing emails, editing documents, and running multiple apps simultaneously. However, its size and weight may be less appealing to those who prefer a more compact device for casual use.

Its large foldable display supports split-screen multitasking, allowing users to run multiple apps side by side and seamlessly switch between them. The device also features app continuity, enabling apps to transition from the outer display to the inner display when unfolded, ensuring a consistent user experience. It also works with Samsung’s S Pen, which is not included in the box.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, in contrast, has a horizontal clamshell design with a vertical folding hinge. It resembles a traditional flip phone when folded, making it convenient for one-handed use and easily fitting into smaller pockets or bags. The flip design should appeal to users seeking a compact and stylish phone that can be quickly accessed on the go.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 supports some level of multitasking, its smaller display might not be as efficient for intensive multitasking compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It still allows users to run two apps simultaneously using a split-screen view but might be more suitable for lighter multitasking scenarios.

On the other hand, the external screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – the biggest change from its predecessor – offers a range of possibilities that enhance the user experience and make it a distinctive feature of the device. Despite being smaller compared to the main foldable display, the external screen provides convenient access to essential functions and information without the need to fully unfold the phone.

Price & Availability

As the more advanced and feature-rich device of the two, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 typically comes with a higher price tag. Its larger foldable display, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and premium specifications contribute to its higher cost. The phone starts from $1,799/£1,749 (256GB), but there are 2 more capacious versions that cost $1,919/£1,849 (512GB) and $2,159/£2,049 (1TB). Every version comes with 12GB RAM.

You can get it directly from Samsung, as well from Best Buy in the US, and Argos, Currys and John Lewis in the UK.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is generally more budget-friendly. While it still offers an innovative foldable design, its smaller display and more modest specifications make it a more affordable option for users seeking the foldable experience at a lower cost.

The phone starts from $999/£1,049. In the US, that means you’re now getting 256GB for the same price the company used to charge for 128GB. In the UK the starting price has gone up, but it’s still a little cheaper than last year’s 256GB model. There’s also a more capacious 512GB model of the new phone, which is $1,119/£1,149.

You can get it directly from Samsung, or from Best Buy in the US, and Argos, Currys and John Lewis in the UK.

Verdict

In conclusion, the choice between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ultimately depends on individual preferences and priorities. If you desire a device with a tablet-like experience, robust multitasking, and cutting-edge technology, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be the ideal choice.

On the other hand, if you value portability, one-handed usability, and a more budget-friendly option, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be the perfect fit. Both devices showcase Samsung’s commitment to innovation and redefine the possibilities of foldable smartphones in today’s dynamic market.

Specs

Galaxy Z Fold 5:

6.2in 120Hz AMOLED cover display

7.6in 120Hz AMOLED foldable internal display

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on front display and rear

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

12GB RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage

Rear cameras: 50Mp main f.1.8, 10Mp f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12Mp f/2.2 123-degree ultra-wide

4Mp f/1.8 under-display camera

10Mp f/2.2 cover camera

Up to 8K video recording

4,400mAh battery with 25W charging

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

5G

NFC

Available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Grey, Blue

253g

