The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon news, release date, cast & trailers

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is one of six spin-off series from the popular show that finished its twelve-year run in 2022.

The new AMC series tells Daryl’s story after the events of season eleven of The Walking Dead. In the series’ finale, Daryl sets out to search for Rick Grimes. However, something goes terribly wrong during the journey, as the hunter somehow ends up in France. Stripped of his memories and lost, he must cope in a foreign country full of unknown dangers.

Here’s everything we know about the new AMC series. If you’re looking for similar information on other shows, check out our Good Omens or Loki articles.

In the US, the show will premiere on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The series will have six episodes, airing weekly on the AMC cable channel at 9pm ET / 8pm CT.

Daryl’s adventures will also be available for streaming on AMC+ – this costs $8.99 per month.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon trailer

If you can’t wait to meet Daryl, watch the official trailer for the series:

The creators of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon have also released a few teasers.

Daryl washed up on the shore:

Stranger In A Strange Land:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cast

The beloved Norman Reedus will play the lead role of Daryl Dixon. Surprisingly, we will also see Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier. First information about the actress’s appearance surfaced long ago, but in April 2022, McBride resigned from the project. However, the actress has changed her mind again and is expected to make a brief appearance in the series (via TV Line).

Here’s the series’ main cast:

Norman Reedus – Daryl Dixon

– Daryl Dixon Melissa McBride – Carol Peletier

– Carol Peletier Clémence Poésy – Isabelle, a member of a religious group

– Isabelle, a member of a religious group Adam Nagaitis – Quinn, owner of a Parisian nightclub called Demimonde

– Quinn, owner of a Parisian nightclub called Demimonde Anne Charrier – Genet

– Genet Eriq Ebouaney – Fallou

– Fallou Laika Blanc Francard – Sylvie

– Sylvie Romain Levi – Codron

– Codron Louis Puech Scigliuzzi – Laurent

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon plot

AMC has finally released series official synopsis:

“Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Thanks to the official trailer, it turns out that the hunter will hit the road with Laurent – a boy considered the last hope for humanity. Dixon will have to transport him to a safe place.

How to watch the The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the UK

There is no information on when the series will premiere in the UK or where it will be available for streaming.

If you don’t want to wait, you can use a VPN that will allow you to remain anonymous online and provide access to VOD content in other countries. We recommend NordVPN, one of the most popular services of its kind.

Will there be a second season of TWD: Daryl Dixon?

We won’t keep you in suspense – the answer is yes! At the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con AMC has announced a second season of the Daryl series. It seems that the network has high hopes for the roguish hunter.