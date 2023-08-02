OnePlus Nord 3 gets UK release in company U-turn

The OnePlus Nord 3 is now available to pre-order on OnePlus’s website despite the company saying in June the phone would not launch in the UK.

‘’We are pleased to update that our latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 3, is now available to pre-order via oneplus.com and will be available to purchase starting August 17 at 10:00 AM BST,” a OnePlus spokesperson told Tech Advisor on Wednesday.

“The first batch has limited stock and we are actively working to bring more stock to the UK.”

The mid-range phone is available in Tempest Gray with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for £499. That’s a jump up from the £469 OnePlus Nord 2T with the same configuration.

Tech Advisor exclusively reported OnePlus was struggling to stock any of its phones for UK customers owing to “logistical challenges around customs leading to delays around order fulfilment”.

“We would like to thank our loyal community for their patience while we resolve our fulfilment challenges,” the spokesperson said Wednesday.

“We would also like to reaffirm that OnePlus remains committed to the UK and will continue to launch more products in the region.’’

On Wednesday morning, OnePlus’s UK website showed stock for the Nord 3 and the recent OnePlus 11 flagship, but no stock for any of five other listed smartphones including 2022’s OnePlus 10T or even the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite that came out earlier this year.

Tech Advisor has a full OnePlus Nord 3 review that gave it four stars, praising its premium build, and strong performance and camera, but was less keen on the battery life and weak speakers.

OnePlus recently launched the Keyboard 81 Pro in the UK, its first OnePlus Featuring product, in collaboration with Keychron.

Pre-order the OnePlus Nord 3 here.