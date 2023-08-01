Fitbit reveals new-look ‘energetic’ app

Coming this fall, Fitbit users can expect something they haven’t seen for a few years—a new-look app design with new features that Fitbit hopes will lead to greater motivation.

Excitingly, users can sign up now to try out the app in a limited beta, although no details on the beta program have been released.

Fitbit has also announced that new users now have to sign up for Fitbit use by using their Google account, and from 2025 all existing Fitbit users must switch to using a Google account.

New-look Fitbit app details

The new app includes updates based on user feedback, making it simple to navigate, easy to use and more personalized, says Fitbit.

The updated design “reflects the energetic feel of Fitbit, along with a modern look and feel based on Google Material Design standards”.

The company says that the new app makes it easier to log information such as steps, exercise and water intake on your phone so you can track your goals even without a Fitbit tracker or watch.

When tracking a walk, run or hike on a phone, Fitbit claims that it has updated the experience to give users a more accurate step count and the ability to quickly see relevant information—including a live view of your route on the map.

The new Fitbit app will be personalized and customizable—designed to give users a holistic view of their health and wellness with a focus on metrics that matter most to them personally.

It brings along a refined color palette, with refreshed photography and illustrations that “showcase the people who use Fitbit products every day”.

Updated icons help users quickly find their favorite activity, and new consistent charts better highlight your health and wellness trends, claims Fitbit.

The simplified app features three new tabs that mean you can more easily check in on your daily goals and metrics, discover inspiration and guidance, and get personal details on your achievements and progress.

New Fitbit Today tab

In the refreshed ‘Today’ tab, users can see their top stats at a glance. They can customize which metrics they view based on their personal goals—for example, to be more active, sleep better or manage stress.

Users should also be able to better visualize their progress over the past day, month or year with more consistent charts, graphics and icons that show your health trends, claims Fitbit.

New Fitbit Coach tab

The new ‘Coach’ tab is the place to find motivating health and fitness content. Users can browse through a curated list of workouts and mindfulness sessions—with more content for Fitbit Premium subscribers, such as HIIT and dance cardio classes.

Users can filter workouts based on how much time they have and what equipment they want to use to find the best session.

New Fitbit You tab

On the new ‘You’ tab, users can adjust personal details and goals, manage community connections and track achievements with redesigned badges. This is where Fitbit hopes users go to reflect on their progress, access assessments and reports, and connect with chosen people.