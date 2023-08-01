Nolan’s new film is a compelling story about one of the greatest minds of the 20th century, physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atomic bomb. During World War II, he was the scientific head of the Manhattan Project, the goal of which was to create a weapon of mass destruction.

The film was shot in IMAX, which ensured excellent sharpness, clarity and depth of the image. Nolan is also a big fan of practical special effects – that’s why the atomic explosion sequence was created without the use of CGI.

Nolan’s script is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. If you’re wondering whether there are any additional bonus scenes, then we have you covered.

Does Oppenheimer have a post-credits scene?



Oppenheimer is one of the longest films made by Nolan. It runs for 180 minutes, but I’m sure that true Nolan’s fans would willingly stay in the cinema even longer. So is there any bonus material?

I must disappoint you – Oppenheimer doesn’t have any post-credits scenes. A three-hour screening, however, provides sensations that can make your head spin.

