At a glance Expert's Rating Pros High torque engine

Comfortable to ride

Long range Cons Heavy

Space consuming

Slightly dim display Our Verdict The Navee S65 is undoubtedly a comfortable ride and the suspension is simply marvellous. However, it is quite heavy and not the easiest model to store.

Price When Reviewed

$1,099

Navee is adding to its range of electric scooters with the S65, a bulky model that undeniably attracts attention.

Like the other models we’ve tested from from the brand, there’s no extensive assembly of various parts before it’s ready to ride – screwing on the handlebars, folding up the handlebar and charging the battery are pretty much the only physical activities required.

Andreas Bergsman

Before the installation is complete, you also need to pair it with Xiaomi’s Mi Home app, where an instructional film is mandatory to watch before you are registered and ready. The app itself has a clean layout and can be used to lock the electric park, set how powerful the brake power regeneration should be and see the status of the scooter, including the battery life.

The Navee S65 is a hefty scooter, weighing 23.5kg. Despite the smooth folding mechanism, it is bulky and hardly something you can carry around on any long distances.

Navee

Whilst it is unwieldy, the size of the electric scooter has its advantages. The footplate is generously sized, measuring a full 18cm in width with an anti-slip silicone plate on top. In other words, it is no problem to stand with your feet together if you prefer.

The handlebar is unfortunately not adjustable in height, yours truly (180cm tall) has a perfect riding position, but if you are really short, it can be a challenge to ride comfortably.

Andreas Bergsman

In the centre of the handlebar is an LED screen that gives you a quick overview of your speed, distance travelled, riding mode and current battery level.

In terms of user-friendliness, the system is easy to handle as there is only one function cap to play with. Press and hold to switch the machine on or off, press once to switch the light on or off, and quickly press twice to scroll between different riding modes, with 10, 15 and 20 km/h speed available. There is also a walking mode.

The Navee S65 is certainly foldable but still takes up a lot of space Andreas Bergsman

The Navee S65 is equipped with 10in tubeless pneumatic tyres that provide good grip and roll very quietly. The braking system on this particular Nordic version is different from the EU version, the front is the same (electronic ABS) but on the rear wheel this is a drum brake instead of a disc brake, which should result in an even shorter braking distance.

The suspension is brutally good Andreas Bergsman

The brushless motor has an output of 500 watts and the acceleration up to the maximum speed of 20 km/h is brutal. The regulations regarding electric scooters in Sweden are unique and it is obvious that the Navee S65 is designed to handle much higher speeds than this throttled Nordic version offers.

Even though I weigh around 80kg, the strong engine can handle really steep slopes (up to 25% climbing gradient) without any problems whatsoever.

The Navee S65 electric scooter costs $1,099/£999, and is available to buy from Walmart in the US, and Amazon in the UK. You can find more options in our chart of the best electric scooters.

The behaviour on the road is superb, the suspension system on the Navee S65 is one of the best I’ve encountered so far and affectively swallows any unevenness in the surface. Not even low kerbs are a challenge for the vehicle, so if you put comfort first, this is one to consider.

This review was originally written for the Swedish site M3 and has been translated and localised for Tech Advisor. You can read the original article here.

Specifications