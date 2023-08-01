Fitbit users now must have Google account

From 2025 all Fitbit users must move from their Fitbit account to a Google account, and new users don’t have a choice between Fitbit and Google accounts.

New Fitbit users must now start with a Google account rather than with Fitbit, and existing Fitbit users can move their accounts over to Google whenever they wish up to the compulsory switch date.

Fitbit has stated that “some uses of Fitbit will require a Google Account (the same used for Gmail or other Google services such as Drive, Maps and YouTube), including to sign up for Fitbit or activate newly released Fitbit and Pixel devices”.

Existing Fitbit users can either move their Fitbit account to a Google Account or continue to use their existing Fitbit devices and services with their Fitbit account “for as long as it’s supported”.

“Support of Fitbit accounts will continue until at least 2025,” the company promises. “After support of Fitbit accounts ends, a Google Account will be required to use Fitbit.”

Google taking over Fitbit

Announced in 2019 and made official in 2021, Google purchased the Fitbit company for over $2 billion. For 12 years before then Fitbit had been an independent company focused on fitness devices, such as trackers and smartwatches.

The Google takeover of Fitbit was initially seen as a bid to take on the popular Apple Watch. However, by buying Fitbit, Google acquired the health data of millions of Fitbit customers built up over more than a decade.

It is perhaps this business-to-business side of Fitbit and its partnerships with health insurance companies and corporate wellness programming that Google was most interested in.

Google is now pushing its Pixel Watch (launched in 2022), which has Fitbit software built in, more than it is Fitbit’s newest smartwatches. On release, some reviewers commented on the downgrades that the new Versa 4 and Sense 2 suffered compared to their predecessors.

Data protection

Google promises to protect Fitbit customers’ privacy and has made a series of binding commitments with global regulators which include the confirmation that Fitbit users’ health and wellness data won’t be used for Google Ads. This data will be kept separate from Google Ads data.

Before completing the move, users will have the opportunity to review and make changes to their Fitbit data and setup.

Afterwards, users will continue to manage their Fitbit data from their Google Account settings and the Fitbit app. Users can choose to move all historical Fitbit data.

Google says that it will be “transparent” with users about the timeline for ending Fitbit accounts through notices within the Fitbit app, by email, and in help articles.

Fitbit health and wellness data won’t be used for Google ads and will be kept separate from Google ads data.

More details about moving from Fitbit to Google are explained here.