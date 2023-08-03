How to see deleted messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp creates an automatic backup of chats every day, which it stores in the phone’s memory for seven days. To check that the copy has been made correctly, open WhatsApp, go to the Settings tab, then select Chats and Chat Backup. The date of the last copy will be displayed.

If the copy was made correctly, recovering deleted messages is simple. Uninstall the app and then install it again. During the installation process, WhatsApp will ask if you want to restore the last backup. Once you confirm your choice, the deleted conversations will reappear in the app.