When do new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows release?

What We Do in the Shadows has returned, and the dysfunctional household has gone back to basics for the new season.

Season four was a turning point for the vampires in many ways. Nadja took a considerable risk and opened her dream nightclub, inspired by the movie Blade: Trinity. Meanwhile, Laszlo decided to take care of baby Colin Robinson and wholeheartedly embraced the role of a father. Important decisions were also made by Nandor, who chose to marry his centuries-old concubine, now returned to the world of the living.

As usual, the vampires’ plans did not unfold as expected. The poorly managed nightclub went bankrupt, Colin grew up and forgot about Laszlo, and Nandor’s wife started to irritate him. Additionally, Guillermo, tired of his situation, decided to become a vampire on his terms.

In season 5, the bloodsuckers from Staten Island will try to rebuild their existence from scratch, and attempt to experience human entertainment. A vital storyline will focus on Guillermo as a newly turned vampire and Colin’s electoral campaign, as he seems to have found a new way to drain people of their life force.

What We Do in the Shadows episode release schedule



In the US, What We Do in the Shadows can be watched on the FX channel – new episodes air every Thursday at 10pm ET/PT. Season 5 is also available for streaming on Hulu – prices for this start from $7.99 per month.



Here is the schedule for all the episodes in season 5 in America:

Episode 1 and 2: July 13, 2023

Episode 3: July 20, 2023

Episode 4: July 27, 2023

Episode 5: August 3, 2023

Episode 6: August 10, 2023

Episode 7: August 17, 2023

Episode 8: August 24, 2023

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 in the UK



Unfortunately, the fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows is unavailable in the UK. It will likely appear on Disney+ in the future. However, if you are eager to watch the new episodes now, you can use a VPN. VPN stands for virtual private network, and it allows you to remain anonymous online and watch series available in other countries.

If you want a reliable service, check out NordVPN, one of the most popular and affordable options.

On Disney+, you can watch the previous four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. The show’s second and third seasons are also available on BBC iPlayer.