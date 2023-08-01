Does Barbie have a post-credits scene?

As a toy, Barbie is polarising – either seen as a revolutionary product or one that perpetuates gender stereotypes. However, you cannot ignore the impact of Greta Gerwig’s film.

With a fabulous cast including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, an art house director and the same release date as another vital blockbuster (Oppenheimer) Barbie has been a smash hit at the box office. It is safe to say that mania for the film has spread worldwide.

Is there a post-credits scene in Barbie?

Marvel films have accustomed us to post-credits scenes that add to the plot or provide a humorous punchline. Did Greta Gerwig follow this trend and hide a surprise after Barbie’s credits?

Unfortunately, no – there is no post-credits scene in this film.

Nevertheless, don’t rush out of the theatre immediately after the movie ends. As it turns out, the credits alone are fun to watch – you will see images of unusual Barbie dolls that Mattel tried to introduce for sale but quickly withdrew. You’re bound to have a laugh.

Will there be a sequel to Barbie?

Before the premiere of Barbie, Mattel announced an entire series of films inspired by the toys. Therefore, the possibility a cinematic BarbieVerse is not off the cards, especially considering that Gerwig’s film has been a tremendous success.

Even before the movie’s premiere, the new CEO of Mattel, Ynon Kreiz, stated to Variety: “Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe. It’s a very rich universe… It’s a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities. Successful movies lend themselves to more movies. Our ambition is to create film franchises.”

When asked about a potential sequel, Greta Gerwig stated that she currently has no plans for it. However, considering Kreiz’s words and Barbie’s success at the global box office, it can be assumed that another movie instalment will be made, with or without Gerwig on board.