Get £80 off the PlayStation 5 in its biggest ever discount

The days of low PlayStation 5 stock look to be in the past, but Sony’s console has stubbornly remained close to full price…until now.

At the moment, you can get the standard version (with disc drive) of the PS5 for just £399. That’s an £80 discount, and the lowest it’s been by far.

Plenty of retailers are offering the console at this price, but Amazon’s free next-day delivery makes it particularly appealing if you have Prime.

Get the PlayStation 5 from Amazon for £399

However, you can technically save more by going via AO. It costs just £349 (£130 off) for AO Members, but that requires a £39.99 annual subscription. There are plenty of other benefits, though, so it makes sense if you regularly shop at AO.

If you’d prefer, the console is also available for around £399 via the following:

The deal via PlayStation Direct is set to expire at 11.59pm on 10 August. It’s likely to be the same at all other retailers, but not guaranteed. Of course, there’s a chance stock will sell out before then, too.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the absolute cheapest PS5 you can buy at the moment. The digital version costs £389 from Amazon and many other retailers – the same price as at launch. But without a disc drive, you’ll have to download all your games and other media from the PlayStation Store.

And when it currently costs just £10 extra to play physical games, Blu-rays and DVDs too, it feels like a no-brainer.

Related articles