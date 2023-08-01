These days, the downsides of too long spent sitting down are well documented.

A Yale Medicine article highlights research showing links between prolonged sitting and diabetes, poor heart health, weight gain, depression, dementia and several types of cancer. Given that negative outlook, it makes sense for us to avoid a sedentary lifestyle as much as possible.

But if you’re one of the millions of people who work in an office job, what do you do? Quitting your job and working in a different industry isn’t realistic or even desirable for many people.

If you work from home, one potential solution is to switch out your regular desk for a standing one. Raising its height allows you to comfortably work while standing up, which is much better option for your long-term health.

Cheaper options are often placed on top of your existing desk, but all the entries in this article are known as sit-stand desks. This means you can still use it in normal sitting mode, then move to a standing position whenever you’d like.

The options below are ranked, but the best standing desk for you will depend on your home and what you’re looking for. To help you decide, the FAQ section at the bottom of this page includes detailed buying advice.

Best standing desk 2023

1. Autonomous SmartDesk Pro – Best overall Pros Attractive, solid design

Extensive height adjustment

Easy to customise Cons Frustrating setup

Expensive in the UK Price When Reviewed: From $499 Best Prices Today: You might not have heard of Chinese company Autonomous, but you shouldn’t ignore the SmartDesk Pro. It’s a very good standing desk, combining an attractive design with premium materials and even a choice of sizes (if you’re in the US). But it’s the height adjustment that sets this desk apart from rivals. It can go all the way from 66.5-132cm, making this a good choice for taller people. You can also set four saved positions and easily move between them. Assembling and setting up the desk proves to be the biggest frustration, but you’ll only have to do this once. However, the starting price is much cheaper in the US than the UK, with only the middle of three sizes (135x74cm) available in the latter. Read our full Autonomous SmartDesk Pro review 2. Maidesite S2 Pro – Best value for money Pros Solid build quality

Great value

Plenty of features Cons Not the best cable management

Doesn't go higher than 120cm Price When Reviewed: $469.99 Best Prices Today: If you’re not looking to spend quite as much, the Maidesite S2 Pro is a great affordable alternative. Build quality certainly hasn’t been compromised, with an attractive blend of wood and metal available in several different shades. It’s available in both 120x60cm and 140x70cm versions, and the latter offers ample room for a dual-monitor setup. A discrete reminder to stand up and saved heights are both great features, but cable management isn’t the best. A maximum height of 120cm could be improved, too. But if this is your first time buying a standing desk, the S2 Pro is an excellent choice that will serve you well. Read our full Maidesite S2 Pro standing desk review 3. FlexiSpot E1L – Best L-shaped Pros Customisable L-shaped design

Great build quality

Large surface area Cons Relatively limited height adjustment

Unclear setup instructions

Not available in the US Most standing desks are a traditional rectangular shape, but what if you want to put it in the corner of the room? That’s where Flexispot’s E1L comes in. As the name suggests, it has an L-shaped design that helps you maximise the space available. You can even switch the longer edge to the other side if you’d like. That design also means it has a larger total area than most desks: you can choose between 160x100cm and 180x120cm. Build quality is also very good. Height adjustment is slightly less than some rivals at 71-120cm, but it can accommodate up to 100kg of total weight. Once you complete the confusing assembly, it’s a great option for the right room. Read our full FlexiSpot E1L review 4. Flexispot EG8 – Best extra features Pros Slick yet durable design

Very fast setup

Built-in USB ports

Dedicated storage drawer Cons Prone to fingerprint smudges

Only supports 50kg of weight

Not the greatest height range Price When Reviewed: $499.99 Best Prices Today: The Flexispot EG8 isn’t the absolute best standing desk you can buy, but it has some features that you won’t find elsewhere. They include built-in USB ports (two USB-A, one USB-C), allowing you to conveniently charge devices at up to 18W. You also get a separate storage drawer underneath, helping to avoid the desktop becoming cluttered. With assembly taking just 10 minutes and an attractive yet sturdy end result, there’s a lot to like about the Flexispot EG8. It’s not all good news, though, with the relatively small 122x61cm desktop only able to support 50kg of weight. Height adjustment between 72-121cm is decent, but it’d still be nice to see a greater range here. And you’ll have to put up with some fingerprint smudges. Read our full Flexispot EG8 Standing Desk review 5. Flexispot ED2 – Best for ease of use Pros Easy to set up and use

High-quality build

Strong and sturdy Cons Not much height adjustment

Desktop sold separately Price When Reviewed: $299.99 Best Prices Today: Most standing desks can be a challenge to assemble, but not the Flexispot ED2. If you have 30 minutes and some experience building flat-pack furniture, it’s relatively straightforward. The desk continues to impress once fully built, too. A sturdy metal and wood construction means it should the test of time, especially with support for up to 100kg of weight. However, you will need to buy the desktop separately. Adjusting the height of the desk is also simple (with three presets available), but a range of 71-119cm is quite limited. If you’re particularly tall or use a chair that’s close to the ground, it’s not the best choice. Ultimately, the cost of the desktop and optional extras (such as a CPU holder and keyboard tray) can soon mount up, making the Flexispot ED2 less affordable than it first appears. Read our full FlexiSpot ED2W Home Office Standing Desk review 6. Bakker Elkhuizen – Best non-electric Pros No electricity required

Easy to use

Sturdy design Cons Height adjustment is fiddly

Expensive

Not available in the US The Bakker Elkhuizen doesn’t do enough to justify its high price tag, which is the main reason it sits at the bottom of this list. However, this desk has one feature that most rivals can’t match: the ability to adjust height without being connected to the mains. It’s powered by gas instead, although actually moving between the 74-113cm heights can be a a challenge. At 120x70cm, desktop is one of the smaller standing desks you can buy. The single white finish available is also rather uninspiring, and there are none of the extra features you’ll find on other standing desks here. Ultimately, the Bakker Elkhuizen is too expensive for most people to seriously consider it. Unless you really don’t want to rely on electricity, there are better (and more affordable) options out there. Read our full Bakker Elkhuizen Work & Move Desk Home review