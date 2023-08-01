These days, the downsides of too long spent sitting down are well documented.
A Yale Medicine article highlights research showing links between prolonged sitting and diabetes, poor heart health, weight gain, depression, dementia and several types of cancer. Given that negative outlook, it makes sense for us to avoid a sedentary lifestyle as much as possible.
But if you’re one of the millions of people who work in an office job, what do you do? Quitting your job and working in a different industry isn’t realistic or even desirable for many people.
If you work from home, one potential solution is to switch out your regular desk for a standing one. Raising its height allows you to comfortably work while standing up, which is much better option for your long-term health.
Cheaper options are often placed on top of your existing desk, but all the entries in this article are known as sit-stand desks. This means you can still use it in normal sitting mode, then move to a standing position whenever you’d like.
The options below are ranked, but the best standing desk for you will depend on your home and what you’re looking for. To help you decide, the FAQ section at the bottom of this page includes detailed buying advice.
Best standing desk 2023
1. Autonomous SmartDesk Pro – Best overall
Pros
- Attractive, solid design
- Extensive height adjustment
- Easy to customise
Cons
- Frustrating setup
- Expensive in the UK
You might not have heard of Chinese company Autonomous, but you shouldn’t ignore the SmartDesk Pro.
It’s a very good standing desk, combining an attractive design with premium materials and even a choice of sizes (if you’re in the US).
But it’s the height adjustment that sets this desk apart from rivals. It can go all the way from 66.5-132cm, making this a good choice for taller people. You can also set four saved positions and easily move between them.
Assembling and setting up the desk proves to be the biggest frustration, but you’ll only have to do this once. However, the starting price is much cheaper in the US than the UK, with only the middle of three sizes (135x74cm) available in the latter.
2. Maidesite S2 Pro – Best value for money
Pros
- Solid build quality
- Great value
- Plenty of features
Cons
- Not the best cable management
- Doesn't go higher than 120cm
If you’re not looking to spend quite as much, the Maidesite S2 Pro is a great affordable alternative.
Build quality certainly hasn’t been compromised, with an attractive blend of wood and metal available in several different shades. It’s available in both 120x60cm and 140x70cm versions, and the latter offers ample room for a dual-monitor setup.
A discrete reminder to stand up and saved heights are both great features, but cable management isn’t the best. A maximum height of 120cm could be improved, too.
But if this is your first time buying a standing desk, the S2 Pro is an excellent choice that will serve you well.
3. FlexiSpot E1L – Best L-shaped
Pros
- Customisable L-shaped design
- Great build quality
- Large surface area
Cons
- Relatively limited height adjustment
- Unclear setup instructions
- Not available in the US
Most standing desks are a traditional rectangular shape, but what if you want to put it in the corner of the room?
That’s where Flexispot’s E1L comes in. As the name suggests, it has an L-shaped design that helps you maximise the space available. You can even switch the longer edge to the other side if you’d like.
That design also means it has a larger total area than most desks: you can choose between 160x100cm and 180x120cm. Build quality is also very good.
Height adjustment is slightly less than some rivals at 71-120cm, but it can accommodate up to 100kg of total weight.
Once you complete the confusing assembly, it’s a great option for the right room.
4. Flexispot EG8 – Best extra features
Pros
- Slick yet durable design
- Very fast setup
- Built-in USB ports
- Dedicated storage drawer
Cons
- Prone to fingerprint smudges
- Only supports 50kg of weight
- Not the greatest height range
The Flexispot EG8 isn’t the absolute best standing desk you can buy, but it has some features that you won’t find elsewhere.
They include built-in USB ports (two USB-A, one USB-C), allowing you to conveniently charge devices at up to 18W. You also get a separate storage drawer underneath, helping to avoid the desktop becoming cluttered.
With assembly taking just 10 minutes and an attractive yet sturdy end result, there’s a lot to like about the Flexispot EG8. It’s not all good news, though, with the relatively small 122x61cm desktop only able to support 50kg of weight.
Height adjustment between 72-121cm is decent, but it’d still be nice to see a greater range here. And you’ll have to put up with some fingerprint smudges.
5. Flexispot ED2 – Best for ease of use
Pros
- Easy to set up and use
- High-quality build
- Strong and sturdy
Cons
- Not much height adjustment
- Desktop sold separately
Most standing desks can be a challenge to assemble, but not the Flexispot ED2. If you have 30 minutes and some experience building flat-pack furniture, it’s relatively straightforward.
The desk continues to impress once fully built, too. A sturdy metal and wood construction means it should the test of time, especially with support for up to 100kg of weight. However, you will need to buy the desktop separately.
Adjusting the height of the desk is also simple (with three presets available), but a range of 71-119cm is quite limited. If you’re particularly tall or use a chair that’s close to the ground, it’s not the best choice.
Ultimately, the cost of the desktop and optional extras (such as a CPU holder and keyboard tray) can soon mount up, making the Flexispot ED2 less affordable than it first appears.
6. Bakker Elkhuizen – Best non-electric
Pros
- No electricity required
- Easy to use
- Sturdy design
Cons
- Height adjustment is fiddly
- Expensive
- Not available in the US
The Bakker Elkhuizen doesn’t do enough to justify its high price tag, which is the main reason it sits at the bottom of this list.
However, this desk has one feature that most rivals can’t match: the ability to adjust height without being connected to the mains. It’s powered by gas instead, although actually moving between the 74-113cm heights can be a a challenge.
At 120x70cm, desktop is one of the smaller standing desks you can buy. The single white finish available is also rather uninspiring, and there are none of the extra features you’ll find on other standing desks here.
Ultimately, the Bakker Elkhuizen is too expensive for most people to seriously consider it. Unless you really don’t want to rely on electricity, there are better (and more affordable) options out there.
FAQ
Why are standing desks better than normal ones?
As the name suggests, standing desks allow you to continue working while standing up. This avoids prolonged periods of sitting down, which we know to be bad for our long-term health.
Even if you’re able to stand for long periods of time, there will be an adjustment period. But eventually, most people will be able to work while standing up without any negative impact to their productivity. It may even have a positive effect.
A standing desk allows you to gradually experiment over time, particularly if you choose a height-adjustable option.
Should I get a height-adjustable standing desk?
Ideally, yes. All the standing desks in this chart are height adjustable, meaning they can operate at seated and standing positions or anything in between.
For most people, that’s preferable to a cheaper sit-stand desk, which is placed on top of your existing desk at a set height. Rather than having to remove the standing desk (which can be heavy) each time you want to sit down, a height-adjustable desk can move at the touch of a button.
The only caveat is that they usually require a mains connection to work. But if you’re plugging in a laptop or desktop PC nearby anywhere, this shouldn’t be an issue.
When should I use a standing desk?
Anytime you like! Standing for the entire working day would probably be optimal for our health, but that’s not realistic.
Instead, aim to roughly split your time between sitting and standing. General advice usually recommends getting up from your desk roughly once every hour, so try switching between positions at these intervals. Some standing desks can even set a reminder to do this.
Will a standing desk help with back pain?
Most likely, although there’s no conclusive evidence to support it.
Standing at a desk is generally considered better for your back than sitting, provided it’s set to the correct height for you. It should also promote better posture, particularly if you tend to be hunched over while working in a chair.
How tall does my standing desk need to be?
You’ll need to make sure your standing desk is set to the correct height to see the benefits. Aim to have it positioned at elbow height when your elbows are 90° from the floor.
For example, if you’re 5 feet 8 inches (173cm) tall, a standing height of around 41-42 inches will be about right. But it’s worth measuring this yourself to make sure, including while wearing shoes if that’s something you ever do while working.
If you’re well over 6 feet (183cm) tall, make sure the desk you’re considering goes high enough for you to comfortably use it while standing.
How much should I spend on a standing desk?
It depends what you’re looking for. Basic versions that work with your existing desk usually cost under $200/£200, but are also often cumbersome and fixed to one position.
To get a height-adjustable desk, you’ll usually have to pay at least $300/£300. Some high-end models are two or even three times that much, and usually combine a larger surface area with premium materials with extra height adjustment. A cheaper model may offer all the features you need, though.