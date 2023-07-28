Android users, have you got the new-look WhatsApp?

Believe it or not, WhatsApp will soon be 15 years old. In this whole time, it’s looked remarkably similar.

Even though the app has evolved considerably since its takeover by Meta (previously known Facebook), its look has remained very much the same. But now, an eye-catching update will begin rolling out to all Android users.

WhatsApp introduces a new navigation bar

The navigation bar in the Android version of WhatsApp has always been located at the top of the screen, directly below the search function.

But that’s now changing, with the key navigation buttons moving down to the bottom of the screen in the new update. iPhone users will find the look familiar: on iOS, the navigation bar has always been here.

In the slideshow below, you can see a comparison of before and after the change:

The new navigation bar not only looks different, it has an impact on navigation. Since the update, users can no longer switch windows by swiping, as was previously possible.

My WhatsApp still looks the same – what can I do?

This update doesn’t come as a big surprise – WhatsApp already tested the new navigation bar in April, as part of the beta programme.

Currently, the update is being rolled out to all users, but not at the same time. Updates for apps with such a large user base are often distributed in stages. So, if your WhatsApp still looks the same as it always has, check regularly for an update on the Google Play Store.

This article was originally published on PC Welt and has been translated for its appearance here.