Samsung has unveiled its much-rumoured fifth-generation flip phone alongside a new Galaxy Z Fold. The Flip’s outer screen, at almost four times larger than on the Flip 4, is much more usable, and has even better cameras.

Of course, you need no persuasion: you’re here because you want to know what your options are when for buying one. So here you’ll find exactly that: which retailers and carriers will offer the Z Flip 5 and what it’ll cost you, both in the US and UK.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on 26 July, and opened pre-orders immediately.

However, the phone goes on sale generally on 11 August 2023, direct from Samsung.com.

If you do choose to pre-order one before that date, whether from Samsung or one of its official partners, you’ll get a free storage upgrade. That means you’ll receive a 512GB phone when you pre-order a 256GB one. Plus, if you go direct to Samsung and also order one of the new Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets or Galaxy Watch 6 smart watches, you can save up to $540 / £560 in total. Individual discounts are lower, with up to $190 off a Watch 6 for example.

Where to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US

The Z Flip 5 starts from $999.99 for the 256GB model and comes in a choice of eight colours: Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow. The latter four are exclusive to Samsung.com, meaning you’ll need to buy direct if you want one of those colours.

You can also trade in your existing phone when ordering at Samsung.com and get up to $900 off.

On contract

Verizon – From $27.77 per month (36-month contract)

T-Mobile – From free (24-month contract, requires Go5G or Magenta Max line, with up to $1000 back via bill credits)

AT&T – From free (36-month contract, requires trade-in of eligible device, with up to $1000 back via bill credits)

SIM-free

Samsung – Also offers monthly payment scheme over 12 to 36 months with 0% interest

Best Buy – Free $100 gift card

Amazon – Free $150 gift card

Where to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the UK

The 256GB Z Flip 5 costs £1049, with the 512GB version just £100 more. It’s available in a choice of eight colours: Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, Blue, Green, Platinum and Yellow. As in the US, those last four are exclusive to those ordering online direct from Samsung.

Pre-order bonuses include double the storage for free (512GB for the price of 256GB), 12 months of Disney+ and discounts when buying other new Samsung devices such as the Galaxy Watch 6. These are Samsung offers, but you’ll still get them if you buy a phone from an official partner, such as Amazon, or if you buy one on contract.

On contract

All are 24-month contracts unless otherwise specified.

Virgin Media O2 – From £47.31 per month for 1GB, plus up to £150 off for trading in an old device

Sky Mobile – From £37 per month from £8 for 4GB

Vodafone – From £36 per month (£59 upfront). 36-month phone plan, 24-month 8GB data plan

Three – From £29 per month (£55 upfront). 36-month phone plan

Mobiles.co.uk – (Vodafone – £51 per month, no upfront cost, 250GB data)

SIM-free