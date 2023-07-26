Get this RTX 3050 Ti creator laptop with a 144Hz screen for just £700

If you want a premium laptop with high-end specs, you need to be prepared to pay well over £1,000. But at the moment, it’s possible to get something much cheaper that still fits the bill.

The Chillblast Apollo is a 15.6in laptop with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 144Hz screen. Its usual £1,000 asking price is very fair, but it’s currently down to just £700.

Get the Chillblast Apollo for £700

That makes it excellent value for money, and a deal you won’t want to miss if you’re looking for a new high-end laptop. Other key specs include 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and 4440mAh battery.

Just make sure you click the ‘Add to basket’ button from the page linked above. ‘Configure’ will provide more models to choose from, but none offer this kind of discount.

If you’re familiar with CPUs and GPUs, you might be aware that neither of these are from the latest generation of Intel and Nvidia components. But flagship performance in 2022 is still very good in 2023, so it’s highly unlikely you’ll be disappointed with what’s on offer.

The slick and fluid 144Hz refresh rate is one aspect of a 15.6in Full HD (1920×1080) IPS LCD panel, while there’s a great port selection: one USB-C, three USB-A, HDMI 2.0, ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack.

And crucially, it runs Windows 11 Home, giving you access to the full range of software compatible with Microsoft’s operating system.

If you haven’t heard of Chillblast before, the company is one of the UK’s best-known gaming PC makers. The Apollo can definitely be used for gaming, but it’s being pitched as something for creative tasks and demanding office work instead.

There’s plenty of stock, but don’t hang around: we expect these to sell out fast. So if you’ve been waiting for a laptop deal like this to come along, don’t miss out.

