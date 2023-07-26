Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US and UK

Samsung revealed its 2023 range of foldables, wearables and tablets at its annual Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was one of the headliners, being the thinnest and lightest version of the phone yet.

If you want to get your hands on Samsung’s next book-style foldable, then we have rounded up everything we know about pre-ordering the phone in the US and UK. We also have a similar article for the Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable phone.

You can also read our thoughts on the phone in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review.

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for pre-order.

The phone will then hit shelves in the US and UK on 11 August 2023.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cost?

In America, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced at the following:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB storage: $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB storage: $1,919

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 1TB storage: $2,159

In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs the following:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB storage: £1,749

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB storage: £1,849

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 1TB storage: £2,049

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US

Samsung currently has the best deal going, with the tech giant offering up to a whopping $1,000 with an eligible trade-in. It is also offering the 512GB version for the same price as the 256GB version, and $150 off the 1TB model.

Pre-orders for the phone are currently rolling out, but here are all the deals we’ve found so far:

SIM-free deals

Samsung (trade in offers of up to $1,000 off, $100 off 512GB version and $150 off 1TB version)

Best Buy – (free $100 gift card with purchase)

Amazon – (free $200 Amazon gift card with purchase)

Contract deals

Verizon – From $49.99 per month (additional savings on Tab S7)

AT&T – From $22.23 per month with eligible trade-ins

T-Mobile – From $33.33 per month

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the UK

Some of the best offers again come from Samsung directly. If you trade in your old phone in any condition, you can claim up to £650. In addition, many retailers are also offering the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB version if you pre-order before 10 August 2023.

In addition, you can claim 12 months of Disney+ for free if you purchase this device from any store/carrier.

SIM-free deals

Samsung (trade in offers of up to £650 off, £100 off the 512GB version)

Amazon (£100 off when you apply voucher)

Mobiles.co.uk

Carphone Warehouse (£70 Currys gift card when you pre-order)

John Lewis (free case and charger with code ‘FOLD5STARTERPACK’ at checkout)

Currys (free VOXI SIM)

Contract deals