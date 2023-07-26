Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US and UK

Samsung revealed its 2023 range of foldables, wearables and tablets at its annual Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was one of the headliners, being the thinnest and lightest version of the phone yet.
If you want to get your hands on Samsung’s next book-style foldable, then we have rounded up everything we know about pre-ordering the phone in the US and UK. We also have a similar article for the Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable phone.
You can also read our thoughts on the phone in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review.
What is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?
Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for pre-order.
The phone will then hit shelves in the US and UK on 11 August 2023.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cost?
In America, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced at the following:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB storage: $1,799
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB storage: $1,919
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 1TB storage: $2,159
In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs the following:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB storage: £1,749
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB storage: £1,849
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 1TB storage: £2,049
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US
Samsung currently has the best deal going, with the tech giant offering up to a whopping $1,000 with an eligible trade-in. It is also offering the 512GB version for the same price as the 256GB version, and $150 off the 1TB model.
Pre-orders for the phone are currently rolling out, but here are all the deals we’ve found so far:
SIM-free deals
- Samsung (trade in offers of up to $1,000 off, $100 off 512GB version and $150 off 1TB version)
- Best Buy – (free $100 gift card with purchase)
- Amazon – (free $200 Amazon gift card with purchase)
Contract deals
- Verizon – From $49.99 per month (additional savings on Tab S7)
- AT&T – From $22.23 per month with eligible trade-ins
- T-Mobile – From $33.33 per month
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the UK
Some of the best offers again come from Samsung directly. If you trade in your old phone in any condition, you can claim up to £650. In addition, many retailers are also offering the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB version if you pre-order before 10 August 2023.
In addition, you can claim 12 months of Disney+ for free if you purchase this device from any store/carrier.
SIM-free deals
- Samsung (trade in offers of up to £650 off, £100 off the 512GB version)
- Amazon (£100 off when you apply voucher)
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Carphone Warehouse (£70 Currys gift card when you pre-order)
- John Lewis (free case and charger with code ‘FOLD5STARTERPACK’ at checkout)
- Currys (free VOXI SIM)
Contract deals
- Sky – From £59 per month, £36 upfront (handset only, data packages from £8 per month)
- O2 – From £66.75 per month, £30 upfront (trade in offers of up to £150 off)
- Vodafone – From £55 per month, £59 upfront (trade in offers of up to £456 off)
- Mobiles.co.uk – From £51 per month, £550 upfront (data roaming packages available)
- Carphone Warehouse – From £57 per month, £500 upfront (12 months of Disney+, trade in offers of up to £300 off)
- Three – From £46 per month, £90 upfront (trade in offers available)