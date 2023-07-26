Home / Deals
Best Deals

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US and UK

Samsung's thinnest and lightest Fold yet is coming soon - here's how to bag one
Hannah Cowton
By Hannah Cowton
Senior Staff Writer, Tech Advisor JUL 26, 2023 12:30 pm BST
Galaxy Fold 5_closed
Image: Dominik_Tomaszewski

Samsung revealed its 2023 range of foldables, wearables and tablets at its annual Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was one of the headliners, being the thinnest and lightest version of the phone yet.  

If you want to get your hands on Samsung’s next book-style foldable, then we have rounded up everything we know about pre-ordering the phone in the US and UK. We also have a similar article for the Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable phone.  

You can also read our thoughts on the phone in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review.

What is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? 

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for pre-order.

The phone will then hit shelves in the US and UK on 11 August 2023.  

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cost?

In America, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced at the following: 

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB storage: $1,799
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB storage: $1,919
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 1TB storage: $2,159

In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs the following: 

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB storage: £1,749 
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB storage: £1,849 
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 1TB storage: £2,049 
Galaxy Fold 5_using the pen

Dominik_Tomaszewski

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US 

Samsung currently has the best deal going, with the tech giant offering up to a whopping $1,000 with an eligible trade-in. It is also offering the 512GB version for the same price as the 256GB version, and $150 off the 1TB model.

Pre-orders for the phone are currently rolling out, but here are all the deals we’ve found so far:

SIM-free deals

  • Samsung (trade in offers of up to $1,000 off, $100 off 512GB version and $150 off 1TB version)
  • Best Buy – (free $100 gift card with purchase)
  • Amazon – (free $200 Amazon gift card with purchase)

Contract deals

  • Verizon – From $49.99 per month (additional savings on Tab S7)
  • AT&T – From $22.23 per month with eligible trade-ins
  • T-Mobile – From $33.33 per month

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the UK 

Some of the best offers again come from Samsung directly. If you trade in your old phone in any condition, you can claim up to £650. In addition, many retailers are also offering the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB version if you pre-order before 10 August 2023.

In addition, you can claim 12 months of Disney+ for free if you purchase this device from any store/carrier.

SIM-free deals

Contract deals

  • Sky – From £59 per month, £36 upfront (handset only, data packages from £8 per month)
  • O2 – From £66.75 per month, £30 upfront (trade in offers of up to £150 off)
  • Vodafone – From £55 per month, £59 upfront (trade in offers of up to £456 off)
  • Mobiles.co.uk – From £51 per month, £550 upfront (data roaming packages available)
  • Carphone Warehouse – From £57 per month, £500 upfront (12 months of Disney+, trade in offers of up to £300 off)
  • Three – From £46 per month, £90 upfront (trade in offers available)

, Senior Staff Writer

Hannah Cowton is a Senior Staff Writer at Tech Advisor and Macworld, working across entertainment, consumer technology and lifestyle. Her interests and specialities lie in streaming services, film and television reviews and rumours, gaming, wearables and smart home products. She's also the creator of The London Geek, a geek culture and lifestyle blog.

Recent stories by Hannah Cowton: