You can now bag a Polaroid Roku TV from Asda for under £350

From today, you can pick up a brand-new Polaroid Roku TV with the weekly grocery shop from your local Asda store.

The supermarket giant is stocking the 55in model, which comes with a 4K panel, Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio, a built-in Freeview tuner, HDMI 2.0 ports and – of course – Roku OS, which we have found to be one of the most user-friendly TV interfaces on the market.

All this costs £349. If you want a bigger or smaller sized TV, Roku has confirmed that more options will be stocked later this year – though we don’t know specifically which models and what their price points will be.

At the time of writing, the TV doesn’t appear to be available for delivery on the Asda online grocery shopping site, so you’ll have to head down to your nearest superstore to see if it’s on the shelves.

Asda has sold budget Polaroid TVs in the past, but this is the first panel with Roku, which includes streaming apps such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5, Netflix and Disney+, as well as over 10,000 hours of free shows and movies via The Roku Channel. There is also integration with voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

If this TV is anything like other Roku devices, users should have the option of using their smartphone as a remote control with the Roku app, which offers additional voice control and private listening via headphones.

This news follows Sharp’s announcement of a range of affordable Roku TVs, with sizes as small as 24in, making them great options for kitchens and bedrooms.

Asda isn’t the first grocery store to offer TVs – the budget chain Aldi announced a range of Tizen Samsung models back in 2022.

If you’re in the market for a TV but would like to browse more options, check out our chart of the best cheap 4K TVs.