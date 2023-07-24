When is Oppenheimer available to stream?

Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster is a harrowing tale about the first atomic bomb, a creation of J. Robert Oppenheimer who was a physicist during World War II.

The film has been a smash hit, with many moviegoers doubling up to see this with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for the ultimate Barbenheimer experience.

If you’re wondering when you’ll be able to watch Oppenheimer at home, then we’ve rounded up everything you need to know. We also have a similar article for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

How to watch Oppenheimer now

Currently the only way to watch Oppenheimer is to go to the cinema – if you’ve got the time, you could follow the trend of booking a double bill showing of this film and Barbie.

You can buy tickets from AMC Theatres, Fandango and Cinemark in the US, and Cineworld, Odeon and Vue in the UK. If you want a taste of what is to come, check out the official trailer:

When could Oppenheimer release on streaming services?

Universal has not confirmed a streaming release date for Oppenheimer, but we can estimate when it might be.

When Oppenheimer is released, it will almost certainly come to NBC’s streaming service Peacock in America. The UK platform isn’t confirmed, but Peacock is available via Now (formerly Now TV), so it is likely that it will come to Now’s Cinema Membership.

According to Deadline, Nolan stipulated that Oppenheimer would be exclusive to theatres for at least 100 days. In addition, Universal has an exclusive streaming deal with Peacock that means that new releases must arrive within four months of release (via Variety).

Therefore, it’s likely that Oppenheimer will arrive on Peacock in November 2023 – a similar time to when we predict Barbie will be available for streaming. However, the UK streaming release date could be later than this.

By the time Oppenheimer releases, accounts will cost $5.99/$59.99 per month per year, as prices are increasing in August – find out how to lock in for the lower Peacock prices here.

When could Oppenheimer be released on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray?

The 100-day theatrical window will also affect the VOD release. So, this means that Oppenheimer will be available on sites like Amazon, Google Play and YouTube also around November 2023.

As for the hard copy release, the Mario movie arrived on DVD and Blu-ray a month after its digital release in the US, and two months after the VOD release in the UK. If Oppenheimer also follows the same pattern, we expect to see it release around December 2023/January 2024 on DVD/Blu-ray.

These are all estimates of course – should we learn more, we will update this article. In the meantime, you can check out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.