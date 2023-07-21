When is the Barbie movie available to stream?

Many film fans are currently discovering whether life in plastic is fantastic after all now that Greta Gertwig’s Barbie has been released in cinemas across the US and the UK.

The movie has been making waves across the internet, with choreographed dance numbers and Ryan Gosling exploring the concept of ‘Kenergy’ in interviews. However, if you can’t make it out to the cinemas, you may be wondering when Barbie is releasing at home.

We’ve got everything you need to know. We also have similar articles for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Across the Spider-Verse.

How to watch Barbie now

At the time of writing, Barbie is only available in cinemas in the US and UK. It was released on 21 July 2023 – the same day as Nolan’s new film, Oppenheimer.

If you want to see Barbie on the big screen (or do the big Barbenheimer double bill), then you can get tickets from AMC Theatres, Fandango and Cinemark in the US, and Cineworld, Odeon and Vue in the UK.

Get yourself hyped up by watching the official trailer:

When could Barbie release on streaming services?

Barbie is a Warner Bros. film, so when it does release it will almost certainly arrive on Max in the US, which means it should land on Now (Sky’s streaming service) in the UK.

No streaming release date has been set for the film so far, but we can estimate when it will be. The last two Warner Bros. films to hit Max were Evil Dead Rise and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which took 63 days and 67 days respectively to release.

That said, neither of these films were massive hits at the box office – and Barbie is currently on track for a big opening (via Deadline). Therefore, we estimate that it will arrive on Max and Now in late Autumn 2023.

Accounts for Max start from $9.99 per month, whilst a Now Cinema Membership costs £9.99 per month.

We will confirm further details when we know more. Barbie is not expected to arrive on other streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney+.

When could Barbie be released on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray?

There are no confirmed release dates for Barbie on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray, but we can again estimate when they will be.

Previous Warner films (including The Flash) have all been released digitally around a month before the streaming release date. Therefore, early to mid Autumn 2023 is a safe bet for when the film may be released on VOD.

Meanwhile, hard copy releases seem to coincide with the streaming releases roughly, so a late Autumn 2023 release for Barbie on DVD/Blu-ray seems accurate.

When we get more information, we will update this article.