The smart security brand EZVIZ is having a summer sale until 30 July, with already cheap prices on products slashed by up to 43%. Whatever you pay can be a one-off cost, too. One of the things we like best about EZVIZ is that you don’t need to sign up to a subscription service to use the device you just bought.

Most other smart security companies will charge a fee for services including cloud storage – and that subscription fee can always rise. But with EZVIZ, once you’ve bought the products, they’re all yours because they either have built-in storage or a microSD card slot so video can be stored locally.

Here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted.

The C3N outdoor smart security camera is discounted by 43%. It was £69.99, but until 30 July, you can get it for just £30.

Get the C3N outdoor camera for £30

The C3N camera is IP67 rated, so it’s water-resistant, and it has colour night imaging, with three night vision modes. You can also customise the detection zones to block out traffic or anything else that might trigger a false alarm.

EZVIZ

You can also get 36% off the DB2 3MP battery powered video doorbell kit. It was £109.99 but you can snag it in the sale for just £69.99.

Get 36% off the DB2 doorbell

It comes with a chime that you can place elsewhere in your home so you can hear the doorbell without needing to listen out for a notification on your phone. The doorbell has has 2K video resolution, AI human detection and a four-month battery life.

EZVIZ

You can complete your set-up with an indoor camera for just £22.99. The C6N 2MP smart indoor PT camera ordinarily costs £32.99 (hardly expensive) but there’s £10 off in the sale. Buy a C6N in the sale.

EZVIZ

There are more discounted indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells and baby monitors available. Browse the EZVIZ sale to see everything on offer.