Get smart home security for less in the EZVIZ summer sale

Get an entire home security set-up for under £125
By Emma Rowley
Home Tech Editor, Tech Advisor JUL 21, 2023 2:35 pm BST
EZVIZ outdoor camera, video doorbell and indoor camera
Image: EZVIZ

The smart security brand EZVIZ is having a summer sale until 30 July, with already cheap prices on products slashed by up to 43%. Whatever you pay can be a one-off cost, too. One of the things we like best about EZVIZ is that you don’t need to sign up to a subscription service to use the device you just bought.

Most other smart security companies will charge a fee for services including cloud storage – and that subscription fee can always rise. But with EZVIZ, once you’ve bought the products, they’re all yours because they either have built-in storage or a microSD card slot so video can be stored locally.

Here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted.

The C3N outdoor smart security camera is discounted by 43%. It was £69.99, but until 30 July, you can get it for just £30.

Get the C3N outdoor camera for £30

The C3N camera is IP67 rated, so it’s water-resistant, and it has colour night imaging, with three night vision modes. You can also customise the detection zones to block out traffic or anything else that might trigger a false alarm.

EZVIZ outdoor camera in the rain

EZVIZ

You can also get 36% off the DB2 3MP battery powered video doorbell kit. It was £109.99 but you can snag it in the sale for just £69.99.

Get 36% off the DB2 doorbell

It comes with a chime that you can place elsewhere in your home so you can hear the doorbell without needing to listen out for a notification on your phone. The doorbell has has 2K video resolution, AI human detection and a four-month battery life.

EZVIZ video doorbell in white, beside a front door

EZVIZ

You can complete your set-up with an indoor camera for just £22.99. The C6N 2MP smart indoor PT camera ordinarily costs £32.99 (hardly expensive) but there’s £10 off in the sale. Buy a C6N in the sale.

EZVIZ indoor camera on a table in front of a sofa

EZVIZ

There are more discounted indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells and baby monitors available. Browse the EZVIZ sale to see everything on offer.

Emma is Home Tech Editor at Tech Advisor. She covers everything from kitchen appliances to smart home devices, from floor care to personal care to air care technology. She’s particularly interested in environmentally conscious brands and products that save people time and money.