Free Sky Glass and Sky Stream update makes navigation simpler

Sky is rolling out a range of new features to Entertainment OS 2.1, the software powering Sky Glass and Sky Stream devices, that will allow you to browse and organise content quicker and easier than before.

The headline feature is the ‘Manage All’ section, which brings up a list of everything you’ve added to your Playlist. Here, you can remove TV shows and movies from your Personal Playlists or switch them around using the plus button on the remote.

In addition to that, Sky has also released a series of voice commands in celebration of the Women’s World Cup, which kicked off today in Australia and New Zealand.

You can use 27 different phrases that will automatically take you to coverage of the tournament, including “Lionesses” and (if you’re feeling brave) “It’s Coming Home”.

Sky

If you’re keeping up with a popular show or game, then Sky has added a restart button to the show page, so you don’t have to risk playing what you’re watching from the TV guide and accidentally getting spoilt.

Finally, content that you’re watching on Netflix is now part of the continue watching rail on the homepage, so you can play stuff directly on here without having to dive into the Netflix app first. Many Sky TV packages offer Netflix for free, so you don’t necessarily have to pay for a subscription now that the streaming giant has cracked down on password sharing.

Sky Glass is Sky’s dedicated TV that is available either to buy outright, or as part of a monthly subscription. It comes in five colours, three sizes and offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support – you can read our full review of Sky Glass here.

Sky Stream is a box that plugs into the back of your TV. You can get it as part of a monthly rolling subscription for flexibility, on a longer (but cheaper) locked-in monthly plan, or via Currys.

If you’re a Sky Q customer, then this hardware does not run on Entertainment OS – but rather its own software. Therefore, these updates are specific to Sky Glass and Sky Stream. You can find out the differences between all the products in our analysis of all the Sky TV packages.