Trust Trezo Comfort Wireless Keyboard and Mouse review

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Very quiet

Affordable price

Smooth typing and clicking

Sustainable materials Cons Mouse too small for large hands

Cannot be connected to several devices simultaneously Our Verdict There’s very little to complain about with this pack, which delivers on Trust’s promises. It’s a keyboard and mouse that work very well, whatever operating system you’re using, and very discreetly, all at a low price.

Price When Reviewed

Unavailable in the US

Do we really need to introduce Trust? For those of you unfamiliar with this brand, all you need to know is that it is well known among users for its affordable, high-performance entry-level and mid-range peripherals.

With an extensive catalogue of mice, keyboards, mats, webcams and headsets, there’s something to suit every taste and every need (business, gaming, connected home, etc.).

I had the pleasure of testing the Trezo Comfort keyboard and mouse set, described by the brand as comfortable and silent.

Design & Build

Simple, modern design

Quiet keys

Numeric keypad

While packaging isn’t usually the most interesting aspect, we feel it’s important to mention it in the case of this Trezo Comfort pack. The reason is that, like the products themselves, it is eco-friendly, with cardboard packaging that is much more respectful of the environment.

After being used to the unnecessary surplus of plastic, this change is a very good thing. And it’s not just the box that’s part of this trend – the two peripherals it contains are made from 85% recycled materials.

The keyboard has a rather sober matte black design, which helps to avoid fingerprints, but above all, it’s very slim and compact. It measures 45cm long, 18cm wide and 4cm high, and weighs just 752g. Underneath, I’ve made use of its small feet to raise it up for added comfort.

Mathilde Vicente / Foundry

With an AZERTY or QWERTY format, the choice is yours. It has soft, classic keys, a numeric keypad, multimedia commands and shortcuts. All are protected against liquids by membranes.

It’s simple and ergonomic, with six buttons on the top left for volume, silent mode, on/off and advanced for media playback. Then, at the top right, there are three small illuminated circles to indicate when it is in use and when the shift and/or numeric keypad are activated.

The keyboard has a rather sober matt black design, which helps to avoid fingerprints, but above all it’s very slim and compact

For Windows users, it has a shortcut key to open the Start menu.

As for the mouse, there’s not much to say except that it matches the keyboard, with black tones for the lower part, the scroll wheel and the DPI button. For the rest, the brand has chosen a kind of anthracite grey.

Underneath, you’ll find the power button, the battery compartment and where the USB micro-receiver is stored.

For small hands, it’s an easy fit. However, I’m concerned that it won’t be suitable for larger hands. You’ll notice that it’s ambidextrous, and its design favours a neutral position that reduces strain.

Mathilde Vicente / Foundry

Connection & Performance

Compatible with macOS, Windows and Chrome OS

10m dongle range

Cannot connect to several devices simultaneously

To get started with this Trust set, you need to insert the batteries supplied, two for the keyboard and one for the mouse. It means I didn’t need to look all over the house for batteries or run out to buy new ones.

Both accessories work simultaneously on the same USB micro-receiver inside the mouse. Once plugged in and switched on, the connection is made quickly, with a range of 10 metres in line-of-sight and a latency of just 8ms.

Unfortunately, however, the receiver cannot be used individually with different computers, and if you lose or misplace it, the peripherals will become useless… Unlike the Lyra model from the same brand, it cannot connect to several devices simultaneously.

Both accessories work simultaneously on the same USB micro-receiver inside the mouse

It’s also worth pointing out that I had to connect an adapter to my MacBook Pro, which only has one USB-C port. This is an important detail to bear in mind, as it’s an extra expense if you don’t have enough ports.

The whole thing works very well on macOS (macOS 10.15, 11 or 12), Windows (10 or 11) or Chrome OS, desktop or laptop, but note that the keyboard is not compatible with games consoles.

After prolonged use of this Trust Trezo keyboard, I found it comfortable, reliable and, above all, very quiet. I also appreciated its shortcut commands, which not only saved me time, but also made day-to-day use easier.

I particularly liked the multimedia keys, which can be used to launch music or a film, switch from one title to another or pause a programme.

Mathilde Vicente / Foundry

Its simplicity makes it ideal for productivity and office tasks, in other words, it does the job very well, but nothing more.

So if you’re looking for a keyboard with advanced features, such as anti-ghosting or easy-switch technologies, then yes, you’ll have to look at keyboards like the Cherry KW X ULP, or the Logitech Ergo K860, but they’re inevitably more expensive.

As for the mouse, its cursor is adjustable to 1000, 1400 and 1800 dpi, so you can choose a suitable movement speed. It’s pleasant to hold, glides smoothly and is as unobtrusive as the keyboard.

While I also appreciated the fact that it’s lightweight, for others this might be synonymous with delicacy or fragility.

They’re a pleasure to use, so whether you’re at home, in a public place or in an office, you shouldn’t have to worry about making a racket or connectivity problems. I prefer it to a mechanical model, which would have been much noisier.

Battery Life

Batteries supplied

Battery life of one year for the mouse and two years for the keyboard

The keyboard and mouse are battery-powered. Three Duracell batteries are included in the box. Once they’ve been inserted into the peripherals, the batteries will last for 2 years on the keyboard and one year on the mouse.

As you’ll have gathered, this isn’t a USB-C rechargeable device like most of our competitors. In my opinion, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it promises peace of mind for months on end, without having to think about plugging them in to keep them running.

To make them last for longer, perhaps think about switching them off when you’ve finished using them.

Price and availability

Hold on to your hats, this Trezo Comfort set, with batteries included, is offered by Trust at Amazon for £34.99/€39.99 and is often discounted.

A price that defies all competition in its range, especially given the quality of its products. It even deserves its place in our comparison of the best ergonomic keyboards alongside more expensive models.

Take a look at our best keyboard and best mouse charts for more options.

Verdict

The Trezo keyboard is attractive, well-built and offers an excellent silent key feel. It has a battery life of up to a year, thanks to two built-in batteries, and is compatible with macOS, Windows and Chrome OS. It’s ideal for productivity, but that’s all it’s good for.

The mouse is both ergonomic and discreet, but may not be suitable for larger hands.

All in all, it’s a good entry-level accessory that offers excellent value for money.

Specs