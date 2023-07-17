At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Good ANC

The Reflect Aero from JBL are earbuds specially designed for those who like to exercise. This is made possible by the combination of what JBL dubs as Powerfins, as well as Oval Tubes. The Powerfins are small wings that find their hold in the auricle and the Oval Tubes are for the ear canal.

Three pairs each of Powerfins and Oval Tubes are included in the box, so users can find the right shape for them. The “Find my best fit” test in the JBL headphones app will help with this.

The box also includes a USB-C charging cable and a charging case, which comes with a loop to help avoid misplacing the buds.

Build and features

The JBL Reflect Aero comes with a range of features, including Bluetooth 5.2, adaptive noise cancelling (ANC), touch controls and an IP68 rating against dust and water. JBL states that they can be used at a depth of up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, and this includes in salt water.

ANC uses four microphones to analyse ambient noise. You can enable the smart ambient mode to automatically adjust the levels to suit your surroundings. This worked very well during testing – both on a flight and in the car (as a passenger), as well as out and about amongst the public.

The noise cancelling is not extremely strong, but it can be adjusted easily. JBL has even integrated an ear canal compensation and an ear canal test into the app.

The buds are suitable for phone calls, with the six microphones improving the audio quality. That said, the electronic aids can make your voice sound slightly less natural.

The 6.8mm driver is supposed to produce a powerful sound, and it largely succeeds. As with so many in-ear Bluetooth headphones, it lacks a natural liveliness, but does not sound unpleasant. The audio is suitable for hip-hop, dance and pop. The equaliser in the app allows you to adjust the sound to your own preferences.

A thick battery does not fit into the small housing, but the capacity is still enough for around seven hours of music. The charging case offers around 16 hours of extra power. When noise cancelling is active, the playing time is reduced by around one hour. JBL states a playing time of four hours after 15 minutes of charging, which was reflected in testing.

The case is charged via the USB-C port.

Accompanying app

The headphone app from JBL is well laid out and offers a decent level of customisation. In addition to the already mentioned configuration of the adaptive noise cancelling and the tests for the right fit, the app shines with even more practical functions.

This includes the button configuration for music control, the voice assistant, Voice Aware and an “Auto Play & Pause”, to name a few. An important function for Bluetooth headphones is the equaliser, which JBL has implemented very well.

Price and availability

The JBL Reflect Aero earbuds cost $149/£119. US readers can buy them from JBL, Amazon and Walmart, whilst those in the UK can get them from JBL, Amazon and Currys.

This price undercuts other earphones suited for fitness, including the Beats Fit Pro, and the Jabra Elite Active 75t. However, if ANC is more of a priority then you could consider some of other budget wireless earbuds which come in cheaper than JBL’s product – though not all offer waterproofing.

You can find further options in our list of the best true wireless earbuds.

Verdict

JBL’s Reflect Aero are an ideal choice if you want earbuds to accompany your workouts. They offer decent ANC, a comfortable and durable build and decent sound that can be easily adjusted via the equaliser.

The audio isn’t impressive across all genres, especially on classical and jazz tracks. Of course, acoustic instruments are a tough nut to crack for Bluetooth headphones anyway. You likely won’t find much better earbuds at this price point that are suitable for sports.

This review was translated and localised for Tech Advisor – you can find the original article over on Macwelt.

