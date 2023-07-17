At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Plenty of connectivity options

3.5mm audio jack

Gigabit ethernet support Cons Expensive

Only supports screens up to 4K Our Verdict If you’re a video editor or photographer, or simply need to connect lots of accessories at the same time, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a great choice. Gigabit support means fast speeds are possible, although the price is a bit of a deterrent.

Price When Reviewed

$299.99

Best Prices Today: Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock

If you’re using a MacBook, or any other computer with limited ports, you’ll need a Thunderbolt hub from time to time.

And Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock is one of the leading options. It’s a real beast, at least compared to the company’s Thunderbolt 4 Slim, which is less than half the size.

Both are made of aluminium and feature a minimalist design, but there’s a key reason why the Thunderbolt 4 Dock is so big: it has almost every port you’ll ever need.

In addition to three Thunderbolt 4 ports (four, if you include the host port), you get an RJ45 connector (for gigabet ethernet), three USB-A 3.2, a 3.5mm audio jack and SD card reader. If you regularly do video or photo editing, or simply need to connect lots of accessories at the same time, this is the perfect Thunderbolt hub for you.

Many connectivity options are available. Photo: Petter Ahrnstedt

Satechi has added support for up to two external 4K displays here, each running at 60Hz. All of the three rear Thunderbolt 4 ports can deliver 15W of power, while the host port on the front can output at 96W – it supports the Power Delivery fast charging standard.

But as alluded to above, this is not a small device. It measures 19.5 x 8.5 x 3cm and weighs 422g, making it bigger than your average hub. But it doesn’t ever become intrusive, and still looks relatively discreet. Nonetheless, this extra size might be an issue for some people.

The Thunderbolt 4 Hub is clearly bigger than Satechi’s Thunderbolt Slim. Photo: Petter Ahrnstedt

However, for such a premium product, it’d be nice to see support for screens of a higher resolution than 4K. Some 5K and 6K panels are beginning to emerge, even if they’re not particularly common yet. For most people, though, this shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

Price & availability

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock offers almost everything you might need in a hub, but its price reflects that.

In the US, it costs $299.99 direct from Satechi or via Amazon. Buyers in the UK can get it from the Satechi site too (converts to approx £230) or from Amazon for £270.47.

Wherever you buy it from, it doesn’t come cheap. There are some more expensive options in our best Thunderbolt 4 hubs and docks chart, but also more affordable choices.

Verdict

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock from Satechi is a power user’s dream, combining almost every port you can think of with impressively fast speeds.

A premium design and Gigabit ethernet support make the experience even better, but it’s not perfect. The sheer size of the device will take some getting used to, while external displays are capped at 4K.

You’ll also have to contend with that price tag, but this dock does offer a lot for your money. A cheaper alternative may still offer everything you’re looking for, though.

This article has been translated from an original posted on Macworld Sweden.