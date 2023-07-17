At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Beautiful OLED panel

Great gaming features

Excellent remote control

Updated webOS platform Cons Limited sizes

Struggles with sudden motion

Sound quality can’t match the picture Our Verdict The LG B3 OLED is certainly a smart buy compared to higher-end LG TVs, thanks to its cheaper processor and great format support, though picture quality purists may take issue with its recurring motion issues.

The LG B3 OLED is the latest in LG’s long-running B Series range, offering the quality OLED panel and intuitive smart TV platform of higher-end 2023 sets, without quite the same price tag.

There are some corners cut to bring that RRP down, mainly in the processing department – and regarding brightness output – but this is still a near-complete OLED package, with a host of great features for TV watchers and gamers alike.

Design & Build

Three TV sizes

Central TV stand with option to wall-mount

LG Magic Remote

The B3 has the usual form factor for an LG OLED: an incredibly slim screen and near-invisible bezel, with a slightly jutting rear that contains the screen’s various inputs and speakers.

The total depth is 46.9mm, though a well-placed display will ensure the back stays clean out of view – especially if you decide to wall-mount the B3 rather than use the (included) central TV stand.

Henry St Leger / Foundry

You can get the LG B3 in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes, meaning you’re sorted for the most common sizing options, though anyone after a more compact screen will have to look elsewhere. For example, the LG C3 OLED comes in 42- and 48in sizes.

LG’s Magic Remote returns, with an ergonomic design that’s as pleasing to hold and multi-functional as ever. It’s very simple to switch between a mouse-like cursor, directional buttons, or the remote’s scrolling wheel, allowing any user to navigate their TV the way they like.

Henry St Leger / Foundry

Granted, you get this with every LG OLED, but it’s a big perk nonetheless – and the base of the remote packs in shortcut buttons for the most-used TV streaming services, meaning (on the UK model tested) Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ are all on show here.

A microphone button helps you to access voice search and utilise smart assistants, though it’s not quite as prominent as the blue button on Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote.

Specs & Features

Updated webOS interface

120Hz refresh rate

HDMI 2.1 (for two ports, at least)

Despite a cheaper α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 processor compared to some higher-end LG OLED sets, the B3 does offer a full suite of specifications for cinephiles and gamers alike.

Out of its four HDMI ports, two are the latest HDMI 2.1 spec, allowing for 4K passthrough at 120Hz as well as eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) for two-way soundbar communication. You’ll get two USB 2.0 inputs, Ethernet, a single optical port, inputs for satellite and antenna, alongside support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

the new version feels far tidier and more geared towards what’s useful for the viewer.

Henry St Leger / Foundry

The main difference between the LG B3 and last year’s B2 model is in the interface. The entire webOS platform has been overhauled for 2023, with a new sleek layout that looks to refine the layout of previous years. Most of the screen is now taken up with a single banner, with ‘cards’ underneath pertaining to gaming, work, music, sports, and smart home functions – so you can easily jump into whatever you need your OLED TV for.

Below that are app icons, but you need to move down to a second overview to get content recommendations and examples of shows or films on key streaming services, like Ted Lasso or Platonic on Apple TV. The previous layout had content suggestions much higher, but the new version feels far tidier and more geared towards what’s useful for the viewer. Top marks.

All the major players when it comes to streaming apps are included here (UK model tested), with Netflix, Prime Video, Now TV, Apple TV, iPlayer, ITVX, All 4, My5, Disney+, Spotify, Twitch, YouTube, and BBC Sounds all supported.

Henry St Leger / Foundry

The Settings menu is a lot more obtrusive now, covering a solid cutout of the screen’s left side instead of a transparent overlay, which is an odd choice – though it does make it easier to see a number of picture and sound settings at a quick glance.

The B3 makes a strong case as a gaming TV, particularly. The screen supports top-tier gaming features such as 4K at 120Hz, VRR (variable refresh rate) for compatible Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and a dedicated game mode for responsive, low-latency play.

You won’t get the built-in microphone that allows for hands-free voice control on the C3 and LG G3 OLED, though you can still access voice assistants through a touch-to-speak button on the remote.

Picture & Sound Quality

Dolby Vision HDR

No OLED evo

Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro

Only 20W audio power

So, what of the picture? The LG B3 has a lot of things going for it, particularly its self-emissive OLED panel, which offers vivid colours, incredible (‘infinite’) contrast, and impossibly deep blacks thanks to the ability to turn pixels off entirely.

It really is a capable picture, and one that thrives when depicting everything from newsreels and TV dramas to immersive open-world games.

The particular advantages of OLED are further heightened for wonderful effect.

This is largely common to any OLED panel, though, and the rest of LG’s range has been pulling ahead on a key metric that the B Series has yet to catch up on – brightness. A new OLED evo technology can boost the light output of conventional OLED by anywhere from 20- to 70%, according to LG, though you’ll need to buy the LG C3 or LG G3 to get it.

This B Series screen makes do with a more traditional brightness output for OLED, and while the excellent contrast helps to highlight bright points and contrast it effectively with dark objects or scenery, keep in mind that other LG screens are doing better on that front these days.

The B3’s a7 AI processor is also a step behind the a9 chipset used in higher-end sets. The difference in processing isn’t always apparent, to the B3’s credit, though certain triggers can cause a flash of video noise, pixelating objects and interrupting an otherwise-impressive picture.

Henry St Leger / Foundry

This is largely caused by fast motion, as when someone stands or sits in a sudden fashion, and is aggravated in dark scenes where the movement is harder to make out. For some, it may be a small complaint for the price; for others, it may ruin the experience entirely.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to fault the image, aside from these individual incidents. The OLED panel excels at colour accuracy and contrast, whether the shifting greens and browns of a forest, or the precise tones of a dark cloak against the night sky.

That’s especially true when watching in Dolby Vision, the dynamic HDR format that fine-tunes your picture’s contrast and colour output on the fly: tuning into the latest season of The Witcher, it’s thrilling to see the light of flames engulf a building against a purely-black sky, or the glint of amber in Henry Cavill’s eyes during the rush of battle.

The particular advantages of OLED are further heightened for wonderful effect.

Sound is still largely effective, with great clarity for voices, and the range to output show soundtracks and SFX with relative aplomb

It’s worth noting that you only get 20W of volume here across a stereo speaker system – about half the output of the LG C3.

LG claims its AI Sound Pro technology is able to virtually recreate a 5.1.2 surround sound, though I can’t speak to its effectiveness in practice; while the AI Sound Pro example you get at setup appears impressive, using it during Netflix binges is never quite on the money.

Sound is still largely effective, with great clarity for voices, and the range to output show soundtracks and SFX with relative aplomb – which is also a boon when it comes to gaming. webOS comes with a dedicated gaming dashboard, with an optimizer mode that automatically selects the settings most conducive to top-tier gameplay.

Henry St Leger / Foundry

Returning to the punishing Elden Ring, I was impressed by the crisp, high-contrast visuals, the brightness capability (though we largely kept things dark, for atmosphere), and the audio detail found in the game’s screams, laughs, and weapon impacts.

Dolby Atmos support is great to see, though the stereo speakers here aren’t capable of multi-channel sound to that extent, and you’ll need to connect an external sound system to get an audio experience that really matches the quality picture.

Price & Availability

The LG B3 OLED is available in 55-, 65-, and 77in sizes. They cost $1,699.99/£1,899.98, $1,999.99/£2,699.98 and $2,900/£3,799.98 respectively.

That means you don’t get quite the size variety of the C Series OLED, which can shrink down to 42in or balloon to 83in; and if you’re looking for something outside of the B3’s three size options, you may want to look at the C3’s larger spread.

The entry-level A3 OLED, too, comes in a 48in size if you want something even smaller and cheaper than the 55in B3. However, it doesn’t appear to be on sale in the UK or US yet.

You can find the B3 OLED at the majority of gadget or gadget-adjacent retailers that stock TVs these days, from LG, Currys, Argos and Amazon to John Lewis, Box, and Richer Sounds.

In the US you can find it at LG’s official store as well as BestBuy and Walmart.

However, last year’s LG B2 isn’t too different, and you can currently find it at a 65-inch size for even less than this year’s 55-inch model.

Henry St Leger / Foundry

Verdict

The LG B3 OLED is as capable as past B Series models – that is to say, not overly different, other than the new webOS platform out on LG’s 2023 TVs.

But it still offers most of the picture advantages of a high-end OLED, with just some small motion issues, a limited number of HDMI 2.1 ports, and a basic 20W audio output to temper our expectations.

If those limitations don’t bother you, then the LG B3 OLED is a great choice as a home cinema screen.

Specs