Sharp’s new Roku TVs are great options for bedrooms and kitchens

Sharp is partnering with Roku to release a new range of budget TVs that will hit UK shelves in August.

These will start from £150 for a 24in model and will peak at £450 for the 65in panel.

All the TVs will run on Roku OS, which we have previously found to be one of the simplest interfaces to use whilst still retaining a wide range of streaming apps. These include Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Prime Video and Roku’s own free ad-supported platform, The Roku Channel.

HD models in the range have HDR10 support, whilst the more powerful 4K TVs have support for this as well as Dolby Vision, HLG, and Dolby Atmos.

Roku has not yet confirmed which models have which screen resolutions, but smaller TVs are usually more likely to come with HD panels.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the new TVs from the likes of Currys, Asda, Amazon and Very.

Users can use a traditional remote to operate the TVs or download the Roku app for iOS and Android for additional controls such as voice search. The TVs also have smart home compatibility, with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Airplay 2 and Miracast.

You can get the Roku TV experience on other panels – the entertainment brand partnered with TCL to launch its first QLED models earlier this year, and offers other affordable ranges with Hisense and Metz.

The smaller size options of these TVs could make them great options for bedrooms, kitchens and offices. They’ll almost certainly be strong rivals for other budget TVs here in the UK.

Sharp already sells a range of Roku TVs in the US, with 32-, 55- and 65in size options. You can currently buy them from BestBuy.