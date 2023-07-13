At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Slim and compact

Fast

Can charge multiple devices simultaneously

Can connect up to six devices at once Cons Large power adapter Our Verdict Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is just what you’d expect from a premium USB-C hub: it looks good, is well-built and performs impressively. The price is also very reasonable for everything you’re getting.

Price When Reviewed

$199.99

Best Prices Today: Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub

As seasoned Mac users already know, ports are in short supply on many of Apple’s laptops.

Admittedly, its range of Pro laptops have reintroduced some key connections in recent years. But if you’re using something like a MacBook Air, there are just two USB-C ports available.

No matter what you use a MacBook for, a Thunderbolt hub can be useful. If you’re a creative professional, it’s even more important.

Design, ports and features

Speeds up to 40Gbps

Four Thunderbolt 4 ports – can connect up to six devices

Looks great, but power adapter is large

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub has a bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, making it perfect for connecting external displays and other equipment that requires a high bandwidth. It’s also a good option if your MacBook can’t supply enough power on its own – there’s up to 60W available.

On the back of the hub, you’ll find three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports. Using daisy chaining, they allow you to connect up to six devices in total, each delivering 15W of power. On the front, there’s another Thunderbolt 4 port (used only for receiving power and data), alongside a USB-A connector with speeds of up to 10Gbps.

The hub is made of aluminium, and offers all the features you’d expect from a premium accessory

In terms of appearance, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is similar to many rivals. It adopts the same sleek design and matte space grey finish that Apple uses on its MacBooks. The hub is made of aluminium, and offers all the features you’d expect from a premium accessory.

The only thing to complain about is the size of the power adapter, which is surprisingly large. Rather than this being separate, it’d be nice to see the adapter built into the device. But this is a problem that affects most USB-C hubs.

Price & availability

For everything you’re getting here, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is impressively affordable.

In the US, it costs $199.99 direct from Satechi and via Amazon. In the UK, it’s £199.99 from Megamac.

Compare that to most entries in our Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 hubs and docks chart, which are often significantly more expensive.

Verdict

Simply, Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is one of the best hubs you can buy for a MacBook (or any computer with Thunderbolt ports).

Within a sleek, attractive design, you get impressive speeds of up to 40Gbps, plus the ability to charge several devices at once. With three USB-C and one USB-A, there are plenty of ports to choose.

To top it off, the device is also cheaper than many rivals. If you can live with a chunky power adapter, it’s a great choice.

This article has been translated from an original posted on Macworld Sweden.