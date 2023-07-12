Get £200 off Huawei’s brand-new MateBook laptops already

There are plenty of discounted laptops this Amazon Prime Day, but almost all of these are devices that were released at least a few months ago.

That’s not the case for Huawei, though. You can already save £200 on the new MateBook X Pro or MateBook 16s, dropping their prices to £1,599.99 and £1,299.99 respectively.

Both are now over 10% cheaper than when they first went on sale – as recently as 1 June.

Just be aware that to access this (and all other Prime Day deals), you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. This costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, but a free 30-day trial is available if you haven’t signed up before.

The other main caveat is that you don’t have long to take advantage. These deals are set to expire when Prime Day concludes at midnight tonight, but there are plenty of reasons you might want to pick one up.

The MateBook X Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy, packing great performance, an impressive keyboard and fast charging support into its sleek chassis. In our 9/10 review, we were also impressed with its high-quality 14.2in touchscreen and haptic trackpad.

You can save some money by opting for the MateBook 16s instead, which offers a bigger 16in display but also combines it with solid battery life and plenty of ports. As our 8/10 review shows, you will have to deal with some inconveniences, but it’s now much better value for money.

