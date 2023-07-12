This Prime Day PS5 bundle deal is one not to be missed

If you’ve been searching for a PS5, then this Amazon Prime Day bundle is one of the best prices we’ve seen for Sony’s console and an exclusive game in the UK.

Amazon has discounted a bundle of the disc-version of the PlayStation 5 and God of War: Ragnarök. This is down from £539.99 to just £453.99 – though get in quick as this deal ends today.

Get PS5 and God of War bundle for £459.99

Many other retailers offer the digital version of this console with the game for £449, so getting the disc version for a very similar price is an incredible deal. It’s also less than buying the console on its own, so you’re saving money and still getting a game worth £70 essentially for free.

You’ll need a Prime membership to get this deal – if you’re not yet signed up you can get a 30-day free trial and take advantage of tons of other deals available this Prime Day. Accounts cost £8.99 per month after the trial is up.

The PlayStation 5 is future-proofed for next-gen gaming, with 4K picture quality at 60fps. The accompanying DualSense controller also has great adaptive triggers with haptic feedback. If you’re upgrading from the PS4, then you’ll be able to play all your games on here due to the backwards compatibility.

You can find out more about the console in our PlayStation 5 review.

God of War: Ragnarök is a critically acclaimed action-adventure game inspired by Norse mythology. It is a PlayStation exclusive, just like games in the Spider-Man, Horizon and Final Fantasy series.

If you’re the market for another console, the check out this Very offer on the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model).