This $600 Lenovo gaming laptop is one of the best Prime Day deals

Gone are the days when buying a great gaming laptop meant parting with lots of cash, and that’s especially true right now.

In Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just $599.99. That’s the cheapest it’s been all year, and a $300 discount on the list price. Given that it was already good value, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop for $600 at Amazon

While the IdeaPad Gaming 3 was released in 2022, it holds up very well today. AMD’s Ryzen 5 6600H remains a very capable processor, especially when paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. You also get 8GB of fast DDR5 RAM and a 256GB SSD.

This 15.6in device features a 1920×1080 IPS screen, complete with 120Hz refresh rate. It has lots of ports and classic gamer features, yet retains an understated design that makes it suitable for general usage as well as gaming.

However, as you might expect for a Prime Day deal, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit. A free 30-day trial is available to anyone who hasn’t signed up before, meaning you can access all the deals without paying extra.

Just make sure you cancel before the 30 days are up, or you’ll end up paying the regular $14.99 monthly fee. This can be switched to a cheaper $139 annual plan though, and there are plenty of other benefits.

You’ll need to be quick to take advantage of this deal, though – it’s set to expire at midnight tonight.

Unfortunately, there’s no equivalent discount in the UK. But there are plenty of other great offers in best Prime Day deals round-up.