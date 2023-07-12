Score this awesome Samsung SSD for just $30

Like summer itself, Amazon Prime Day sales are sizzling hot. Case in point: the Samsung 870 Evo, our current top pick for the best SATA SSD. Right now, you can pick up this fantastic drive at rock-bottom prices, with the 500GB model going for a mere $30—and the other capacities are on deep discount, too.

When it launched, the 870 Evo’s list price was more than double what you’ll pay today. Besides the 500GB model going for just three Hamiltons, the 1TB model ($60), 2TB model ($100), and 4TB model ($170) are at their all-time lows, too. Thanks to lower demand for SSDs and oversupply, we’re getting to enjoy absolutely killer bargains on the top performers.

Speaking of—when our sister site PCWorld reviewed the 870 Evo, they called it the best performer in its class. Thanks to its zippy read/write times, it earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and an Editor’s Choice Award.

Rated for sequential read speeds up to 560 megabytes per second, and sequential write speeds up to 530 MB/s, this drive lives up to its specs, both when handling small and large files. There are no compromises with this drive, as you’d encounter if you opted for a cheaper model, like the Samsung 870 QVO.

Whether you’re looking to finally replace a hard disk drive to rev up your old PC or just expand your storage, this is a very hot deal. Prime Day lasts until July 12, but deals can sell out before the event is over. Don’t wait to pick up one of these drives if the Samsung 870 Evo isn’t to your taste.

Buy the 500GB Samsung 870 Evo for $30 on Amazon

Find lots more top offers in our round up of the best Prime Day deals.