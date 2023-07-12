Budget tablets are useful for all kinds of things and one of the best models is now cheaper than ever before in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of our favourite ever models and it’s no surprise that it’s an Amazon Choice product, too. It scored 4/5 in our review and gained our Editor’s Choice award to boot.

It originally cost £219 but you can get it for a limited time – the Prime Day sale ends 12 July – for just £145. A discount of 34% and the lowest price ever seen on Amazon.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for £145

The Prime Day offer is available on the Wi-Fi only model and isn’t limited to a particular colour so you can choose grey, silver or pink gold. In the US you can choose from the 32-, 64- and 128GB models depending on how much storage you need – saving you up to 45%.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from $149

Bear in mind that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal but if you’re not then a free trial will sort that out with minimal hassle.

In our Galaxy Tab A8 review, we said “Budget tablets don’t come any better built than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. Throw in a strong set of speakers and decent battery life, and you’re halfway to a top-quality affordable media player.”

The device is slightly hampered by its basic TFT screen and slow charging but at this price, those things shouldn’t matter too much. It’s a bargain buy for social media use as well as email, web browsing, light gaming and more.

In terms of specs, you get a 10.5in Full HD screen, at least 32GB of storage, a 5Mp webcam and quad speakers. It ranks at number 3 in our best budget tablets chart.