Samsung’s T7 Shield, the best portable SSD, is 53% off this Prime Day

You know what’s even better than snagging the best high-performance portable SSD around? Getting it at over half off.

Samsung’s excellent 1TB T7 Shield is on sale for $74.99 during Amazon Prime Day – a whopping 53% off its standard $160 price.

1TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for $74.99 at Amazon

Don’t miss out on this deal if you need portable storage. The Samsung T7 Shield sits top of sister site PCWorld’s round-up of the the best external drives, thanks to its absolutely searing performance speeds. It also offers IP65 ratings against particulate matter and water spray, making it an especially good option for out in the field.

This 10Gbps SSD offers superb performance that you’ll struggle to find elsewhere. It’s easy to recommend, especially at this price.

While Prime Day takes place from 11-12 July, this deal isn’t exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so anyone can benefit. But there’s no guarantee it’ll be around for long.

However, many of the best Prime day deals are. A free 30-day trial is available to anyone who hasn’t signed up before, after which you’ll pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year.