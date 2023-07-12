This tiny Asus ROG gaming laptop is just $850 with a huge $750 discount

If you need gaming power in a teeny tiny package, you can’t go wrong with the Asus ROG Flow X13.

This 13in, Ryzen-powered ultraportable might have been released back in 2021, but it’s still one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. To compete with Prime Day, Best Buy is offering an incredible discount on the latest model: $750 off, bringing the sticker price down to just $849.99.

Get the Asus ROG Flow X13 for just $850 at Best Buy

For nearly 50% less than its launch price, you get a capable AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS mobile processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a respectable (if not exactly top-of-the-line) RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The rest of the machine is no slouch, either, with a 1920×1200 16:10 touchscreen featuring 500 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It means you’ll be able to see almost every frame of your game.

If you need even more power, the ROG Flow X13 is compatible with Asus’ proprietary ROG XG Mobile docks, which can boost external graphics with various types of add-on GPUs. These are basically custom eGPU setups, but they’re small enough to fit in a backpack if you’re on the road.

The Flow X13 can also be user-upgraded with more storage, but you’ll need to find a tiny 30mm M.2 drive. The Addlink S91 is a good choice, and there’s 26% off it in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

