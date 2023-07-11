Amazon’s big Prime Day Sale has rolled around again and there are plenty of tech bargains to be had. If you’re looking for a new cheap smartphone then you’re in luck because the Samsung Galaxy A series has all hit lowest-ever prices.

Not everyone can afford Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S range of smartphones and even some of the A models won’t fit into people’s idea of budget. However, the Prime Day sale this year has incredible prices on these phones with savings of up to 23%, which is a lot for something that’s already affordable.

Starting with the cheapest, the Galaxy A14 has dropped from £179 to £139 making it a great option for those with tight purse strings. It’s got a 6.6in Full HD+ screen, triple rear camera and an octa-core processor.

Get the Galaxy A14 for £139

If you need 5G connectivity when you’re out and about then the Galaxy A14 5G is the one for you. It’s also got a quoted two-day battery life and there’s 15% off for Prime Day.

Get the Galaxy A14 5G for £179

Moving up to the Galaxy A34 and you’ll benefit from a Super AMOLED screen with 1000 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also got 5G as standard and a 48Mp main camera. The Prime Day sale sees it drop to a best-ever price with 23% off.

Get the Galaxy A34 for £269

Jim Martin / Foundry

The most expensive of the A-series in the sale is the Galaxy A54 but it’s more affordable than ever with no less than $100/£80 off. This model gets you an Infinity-O screen and a 50Mp main camera flanked by ultrawide and macro lenses. It got our Editor’s Choice award in our full review.

Get the Galaxy A54 for £419

Get the Galaxy A54 for $349

All of these deals are excellent choices, depending on how much you want to spend and which features you need in a phone.

They are all the lowest prices ever seen on Amazon but remember that Prime Day deals aren’t around for long and end at midnight on 12 July.

You need to be a Prime member to access the sale but if you’re not then you can take advantage of a free trial of Amazon Prime. It comes with a lot more benefits than just the occasional sale and free delivery.