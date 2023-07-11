Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prices have been slashed this Prime Day

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a have received some heavy discounts this Prime Day, both in the UK and US.

UK Prime members can get a 26% discount on the Pixel 7, knocking the price down from £599 to £445. The Pro variant also has a big saving, priced at £672 for the Obsidian version rather than £849. Both these prices are for the 128GB versions, but you can also get discounts on the 256GB versions.

Get the Pixel 7 for £445

These promotions are part of Prime Day, so you’ll need a Prime membership to buy the phones at these discounted prices. If you’re not already signed up, you can grab a 30-day free trial – accounts then cost £8.99 per month. However, get in quick, as Prime Day only takes place on 11 and 12 July 2023.

If you’re in the US, then the better saving is on the Pixel 7 Pro, which has a huge discount of $250 – slashing the price from $899 to just $649. This deal is exclusive to Prime members, though the Pixel 7 deal is open to everyone, with all three colours of the phone discounted to $499 for the 128GB version, saving you $100.

Get the Pixel 7 Pro for $649

American readers can also get a 30-day free trial of Prime, after which a membership costs $14.99 per month.

The Pixel 7 is currently ranked number one phone in our best smartphones chart. This is due its competitive price, impressive build and solid set of cameras – as you’d expect from phones from this range. The Pixel 7 Pro adds a bigger display, a longer battery life and a slightly beefed-up camera.

This Prime Day you can also grab savings on flagship Sony earbuds, a Ninja Speedi and a Ring doorbell with an Amazon smart speaker. You can find our best handpicked offers in our Amazon Prime Day roundup.