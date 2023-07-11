Get a big discount on the Oral-B iO5 for Prime Day

It’s hard to spot a good electric toothbrush deal in the UK. Brands tend to set an initial RRP and then slash it by as much as half in sales, so it looks like you’re getting an amazing deal.

The problem is that the sales price is more or less the real price and you shouldn’t be paying more than that.

But for Prime Day, we have spotted a genuinely good deal on the Oral-B iO Series 5. This electric toothbrush has an RRP of £280 – but this is much more than you should be paying.

However, if you’re a Prime member, you can currently buy the iO5 for just £89.99. And this is a very good price indeed.

Get the Prime Day iO5 deal

While the discount does not approach the 68% off that you’ll see on the Amazon product page, if you have a look at Camelcamelcamel – the Amazon price checker website – you’ll see that its most common sales price is £109.99. So this is £20 lower than its best-ever price. We wouldn’t expect to see a deal better than this.

Why choose the iO5? Oral-B’s new line of iO electric brushes are the best we have tested in terms of cleaning power. The iO5 has a two-minute brushing timer that alerts you every thirty seconds to move on to the next section of your mouth. It also has a pressure sensor that lights up in red when you’re brushing too hard and green when you get it just right.

Emma Rowley / Foundry

It has five brushing modes (daily clean, intense clean, whitening, sensitive and super sensitive). It’s a smart electric toothbrush as well, and the connected app on your smartphone will give you real-time brushing feedback.

It also has a fun, customisable light ring, which cycles through the colours to let you know when you’ve brushed long enough.

You can read our review to find out more, but our only real reservation with this brush was its high RRP, which won’t be a problem if you nab one in the sale.

To get this deal – and most Prime Day savings – you’ll need to be a Prime member. You may be able to get a free trial of Prime. To find out more about this year’s sale and browse the best tech deals we’ve spotted, have a look at our Prime Day deals article.