Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+ down to lowest ever price for Prime Day

There are plenty of Prime Day phone deals available at Amazon, but this is undoubtedly one of the best.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+, a mid-range phone with plenty of flagship specs, is down to its lowest ever price in the sale.

Rather than the usual £449, you can get it for just £319 between now and the end of 12 July. This 29% discount makes it truly excellent value, and easier than ever to recommend.

Get this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ deal from Amazon

However, as you might expect for a Prime Day deal, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit. A free 30-day trial is available to anyone who hasn’t signed up before, meaning you can access all the best Prime Day deals without paying extra.

Just make sure you cancel before the 30 days are up, or you’ll end up paying the regular £8.99 monthly fee. This can be switched to a cheaper £95 annual plan though, and there are plenty of other benefits.

Simply put, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy. In our full review, we praised its 200Mp rear camera, 120W charging and 120Hz OLED display. Performance from the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is impressive, too.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

We described the phone as “superb value for money” at £449. It’s hard to believe the quality of phone you’re now getting for only £319.

However, it’s by no means the only Redmi Note 12 phone that’s currently discounted. With 32% off, the regular Note 12 4G is down to £149 from £219 for Prime members. However, both this and the Note 12 Pro+ deal will expire at the end of 12 July, when Prime Day ends.

There’s no deadline for £40 off the regular Note 12 Pro, which is open to everyone. In our full review, the design (including IP53 water resistance), display and main camera all impressed.

For great discounts in both the US and UK, see our round-up of the best Prime Day deals.