Get $350/£350 off latest Dell XPS 13 Plus in rival Prime Day sale

Prime Day is now well underway, but some of the best deals aren’t available at Amazon – especially if you need a new laptop. Dell’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale includes offers on many of its top laptops, but there’s one that really stands out.

The latest XPS 13 Plus, a device that was only announced in May, is already available with a $350/£350 discount.

Rather than the usual $1,949/£1,998.98, you can get the Intel Core i7-1360P model with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 3.5K OLED touchscreen for just £1.599/£1,648.98.

Get this Dell XPS 13 Plus deal in the US

Get this Dell XPS 13 Plus deal in the UK

Unlike Prime Day deals, this offer won’t necessarily expire at the end of 12 July. Instead, it’s branded as a ‘limited-quantity deal’, although Dell doesn’t specify how many units are available. But if you’re seriously considering it, we’d encourage you to get in there quickly.

As impressive as this discount is, it’s not the cheapest version of the XPS 13 Plus out there. If you’re happy to combine the Core i7-1360P with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and 1920×1080 non-touch LCD screen, it’s available for $1,149 in the US. That’s a $250 discount, although there are no changes to the usual £1,419.38 UK price.

It’s easy to see why you’d want to buy the XPS 13 Plus. It’s a true standout laptop, with a stunning design and impressive features such as an edge-to-edge keyboard and invisible trackpad. Mediocre battery life was our main complaint regarding the 2022 model, but the improved power efficiency of the new Core i7-1360P should help with that.

But if you’d prefer the 2-in-1 version of the XPS 13, there’s another great offer in the UK. At just £1,391.44, the Intel Core i7-1250U model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB is available with a hefty £429.94 discount. In the US, the same model is down to $1,299 following a $250 saving.

Plenty of other laptops are on offer in the Black Friday in July sale, both in the US and UK.

