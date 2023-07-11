Get 30% off the Ninja Speedi for Prime Day

We’re always on the lookout for good deals – especially for Prime Day – and this is one is a corker.

Right now, and up until the end of the day tomorrow, you can get 30% off the Ninja Speedi on Amazon.

In the UK, it’s usually priced at £249.99 but if you’re a Prime member, you can buy it now for just £174.99 – saving you a whopping £75, or 30%.

Get the Speedi deal on Amazon

US buyers can get a similar deal, with 35% off its list price. The Ninja Speedi has an MSRP of $199.99 but its day-to-day price has come down a little since its launch. Still – it’s at its lowest ever price now at $129.99 and it is genuinely a bargain.

Grab one now. Non Prime members note: Best Buy is matching the deal.

Why get the Speedi? You can read our review for all the details but in short, this countertop combination air fryer and steamer will have you ditching your oven in favour of cooking faster, cheaper meals.

It can steam air fry, steam bake, steam, grill, air fry, bake and roast, dehydrate, sear and sauté, slow cook and make Speedi meals. This is a two-in-one cooking setting that’ll let you make double-decker meals in 15 minutes, steaming a rice, grain or pasta dish with vegetables underneath, and air frying your protein on top. It’s a genuinely brilliant countertop cooker and one we’re happy to recommend.

To get these savings – and most Prime Day deals – you’ll need to be a Prime member. You may be able to get a free trial of Prime. To find out more about this year’s Prime Day sale and browse the best tech deals we’ve spotted, have a look at our Prime Day deals article.